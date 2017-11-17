The suspect who allegedly stole a Chick-fil-A van from the parking lot of the business on Nov. 5 has been found, according to a press release from the Cartersville Police Department.

George Christian Adamson, of Dunwoody, was arrested for theft by taking Friday morning.

The van had been found Wednesday morning after a hit and run in an Acworth residence’s driveway.

The Cartersville Chick-fil-A on Cherokee Place had offered a year’s worth of food for information on the incident.

According to a Cartersville Police Department report, there was moderate damage to the victim’s vehicle and moderate-to-extensive damage to the stolen van. The homeowner came outside and observed the damage to his vehicle, found the van abandoned in the roadway and called police.

Representatives of the Cartersville Chick-fil-A had no comment on the reward as of Friday morning.