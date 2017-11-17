After 21 years, Cartersville City Manager Sam Grove announced his retirement Friday.

“It has been one of the highest honors of my professional career. I’d like to thank the present mayor and city council and the numerous mayors, city council members, city staff and employees that I have worked with,” Grove said in a press release. “Their hard work, devotion and support over the years is unmatched. A special thanks goes to the residents of Cartersville and to my family for allowing me this opportunity and supporting me throughout it.”

According to the release, Grove will leave the position as the longest tenured city manager in Cartersville’s history, holding the position since August of 1996.

“We have accomplished much during my time as city manager,” he said. “As with anything in life, this has been a team effort and I am grateful to many for being allowed to be a part of it.”