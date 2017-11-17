A Bartow County pastor is not expected to face charges after he shot a home intruder in the head at his residence in Woodstock on Thursday.

Euharlee Baptist Church pastor Keith Beck was the man who fired at the intruder, Donavan Simmons, 19, of Acworth, hitting him in the head.

Simmons is in the hospital in stable condition, according to a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office release Friday.

Cherokee deputies were dispatched at 2:40 a.m. Thursday to a residence on Santa Fe Trail in Woodstock, where they found Simmons lying in Beck’s backyard with a gunshot wound.

Beck told police that Simmons was breaking into the basement area of his home when he shot in the general direction of Simmons, according to the release.

No one in Beck’s home was injured, and while the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division will be continuing its investigation as to the motive of the initial break in, no charges are expected for Beck.

Charges for Simmons are pending.