As the Red Kettle and Angel Tree programs pick up steam, The Salvation Army’s Cartersville Corps is bustling with activity. The Red Kettle drive is expected to generate more than $55,000, while the nonprofit’s Angel Tree program will assist children — newborn to 13 — with gifts and clothing.

“The holiday season is an incredibly busy time of year here in our local offices,” Salvation Army Capt. Scott Lyles said. “We are not a large staffed operation, so during the holidays, especially, we are all trying to fill multiple roles here in the organization. It means a lot of work, a lot of running around and a lot of late nights, but it is always an incredibly rewarding time of year. How we do as an organization during the holiday season and the Red Kettle operation specifically has a great impact on what we’re able to do for the rest of the year. Knowing that, we keep our heads up and our bodies moving.

“... During November and December, we have more people entering our doors than any other time of year. That means more opportunity to serve others and be blessed in the service. While we don’t do what we do for recognition or attention, it always brings our spirits up when we can help someone and see the impact of our efforts in their lives.”

On Wednesday, The Salvation Army kicked off its Red Kettle campaign outside Belk in Cartersville.

Through Dec. 23, bell ringers will be accepting financial donations from the community each Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The volunteers will be stationed at various locations across Bartow, including Belk, Big Lots, Food Lion, Hobby Lobby, Kroger, Walgreens, Walmart and three Ingles Markets in Acworth and Cartersville.

Even though many volunteers have already signed up to man the Red Kettle locations, The Salvation Army still is recruiting additional bell ringers.

“Bartow County is always fantastic in its support of our Red Kettle efforts,” Lyles said. “We have our churches, businesses, organizations, civic clubs and individuals that we can always count on to volunteer for us to ring at a kettle.

“... This year, our goal in our Red Kettle operation is $57,000. All monies collected in our kettle program stay here in Bartow County and help with our programs all yearlong. Any toys that will need to be purchased to bolster our Angel Tree program will be purchased out of these funds, as well as funding for our utility assistance, prescription assistance, senior, adult and youth character-building programs. The Red Kettle program is our major fundraiser for the year, so it’s very important to our yearly budget in that it touches every operation we do here in Cartersville.”

For Lyles, participating in the Red Kettle campaign also is a way to build “lasting memories” with family members.

“I have been involved in The Salvation Army my entire life,” Lyles said. “My father was a minister for The Salvation Army. As soon as I was old enough, he would have me at a Red Kettle helping him ring the bell and collect for The Salvation Army Unit in whatever town we were in at the time. I have a lot of memories surrounding Christmas in The Salvation Army. Last year, I got to take my daughter out to ring the bell on several occasions to begin creating lasting memories with her. She’s old enough now to understand what it is that Mommy and Daddy do at Christmas and loves to help as we will let her.

“Last year, I had her with me one morning as I was putting out the Red Kettles for the day. One of our volunteers called and told me they were running a little behind and were going to be late. As this location was my last stop of the morning, I grabbed a bell and apron, made sure my daughter’s coat was nice and snug, and went out to the spot to ring with her until the volunteer arrived. As we were ringing together, another parent with her child were walking into the store. My daughter, who has never met a stranger, asked the other little girl if she wanted to ring too. She then told her all about how, ‘We’re getting money for our church, so that we can help mommies and daddies who can’t buy presents for their kids.’ The smile on her face while she rang that bell as hard as she could made me a very proud father.”

He continued, “Our bell ringers all tell me similar stories. At some point during their day, they will let a small child ring and while that child may not know the specifics of what they are doing and where the money from the Red Kettle program goes, they know that they are helping someone. That’s all that’s important to them; they’re doing good and helping someone else. Nothing else has the power to cheer you up on a cold day in quite the same way.”

Along with reaching out to the public to support the Red Kettle campaign, the Cartersville Corps also is looking for people to rally around its Angel Tree program. In addition to donors, The Salvation Army also is still seeking organizations and businesses that would like to feature the nonprofit’s “Angel” trees.

“This year, we have had 263 families apply for assistance through our Angel Tree program,” Salvation Army Capt. Michelle Lyles said. “While the application time has passed, we are still taking emergency applications for those who may experience some sort of crisis [in] the coming weeks, such as a fire, robbery, loss of job, etc. These individuals will just need to call our office and speak to one of our social workers for more information on how to enroll if they qualify.

“This year’s need seems to be very similar to last year’s need in that a good majority of the families that apply for Angel Tree assistance are the working poor of Bartow County. These are families where one or more parent in the home has at least one full-time job already, but simply are not making enough extra money to be able to afford gifts for their child for Christmas. As the cost of living goes up, the amount of disposable income these families have diminishes.”

As trees are installed, individuals can select a paper ornament containing a child’s first name, clothing size and suggested gifts. Anonymous donors need to deliver the contributions, unwrapped, by Dec. 16 to the tree location or The Salvation Army’s social service office at 16 Felton Place.

For more information on the holiday campaigns or to volunteer for the Red Kettle campaign, call 770-387-9955. Further details about the Angel Tree program can be obtained by calling Michelle Lyles at 440-550-3957.