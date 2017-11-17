To help Red Door Food Pantry expand its efforts, the Episcopal Community Foundation for Middle and North Georgia recently awarded a $30,000 grant to The Episcopal Church of the Ascension’s outreach ministry.

“We were overjoyed when we learned that we had been awarded the grant,” said Jeff Tindall, Red Door Food Pantry’s outreach logistics coordinator. “We knew we were getting close when the Episcopal Community Foundation for Middle and North Georgia added an additional round of questions. We have some great experts in our parish, and we felt very confident in our plan and our mission.

“We did not realize that the Episcopal Community Foundation for Middle and North Georgia did not typically award grants this size when we first applied. I really think they were able to share our vision and see that through our partnerships we are able to make 1+1=3. This turned out to be one of the largest grants [ever] awarded by the Episcopal Community Foundation for Middle and North Georgia.”

Awarding a total of $88,600 among eight organizations, the ECF also issued grants to Calvary Refuge Inc., the Cathedral of St. Philip, Central Outreach and Advocacy Center, Macon Volunteer Clinic, New American Pathways Inc., Nicholas House Inc. and Sandy Springs Mission Inc.

“Founded in 1982 as the Episcopal Charities Foundation, ... ECF provides funding, leadership and resources to enable Episcopal parishes and nonprofit partners to lift up people facing poverty and oppression and to achieve significant, long-lasting impact in the [Episcopal] Diocese of Atlanta,” ECF Executive Director Lindsey E. Hardegree said. “... Church of the Ascension’s Red Door Food Pantry’s new mobile pantry service is the perfect example of work that ECF is seeking to fund. This effort is a significant ministry for the parish, providing countless opportunities to not only serve those in need of the pantry’s services, but also to allow parishioners to grow spiritually through compassionate service.

“The mobile pantry will serve the Allatoona area through the newly created partnerships with BLESS — a faith-based volunteer organization in Cartersville — and the Allatoona Resource Center, an organization managed by Bartow County government. This partnership demonstrates how the county government, the local community and the church can come together to serve the poor and oppressed with a much greater impact than any entity could achieve alone.”

Located at 201 W. Cherokee Ave. in Cartersville, the Red Door Food Pantry is situated on the corner of Bartow and Church streets, behind the Episcopal church. Affiliated with the Atlanta Community Food Bank since 2013, the outreach ministry is open Tuesdays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Wednesdays from 9 to 11 a.m.

“After constant growth over the last five years, we felt we were plateauing in terms of serving the immediate community around the Red Door Food Pantry,” Tindall said. “We challenged ourselves to find new ways in which we can serve our neighbors in need. After a successful partnership with the BLESS Coalition in 2016, we joined their commitment to help break the cycle of generational poverty in Allatoona. This is just one piece of a 10-year plan to help raise our neighbors up out of poverty. Transportation can be a major challenge for many in Allatoona. With this truck, we can begin to bring resources directly to their neighborhoods.

“The mobile food pantry will be an extension of our Red Door Food Pantry. We anticipate providing the same distributions of frozen and nonperishable foods that we hand out at our biweekly distributions. As we work through our operations, I hope we can extend the utilization of the truck to extend the reach of many other services that are currently provided at the ARC.”

Further details about the food pantry can be obtained online at www.ascensioncartersville.org or its “Red Door Food Pantry” Facebook page or by calling 770-382-2626.