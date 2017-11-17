The marketing team from Chattahoochee Technical College brought home some precious metals last month.

The seven-member department was awarded three Medallion Awards — Gold, Silver and Bronze — by the National Council for Marketing and Public Relations at its annual District 2 Conference Oct. 22-24 in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Medallion Awards, the only regional competition of its kind, recognize outstanding achievement in communications and honor excellence exclusively among marketing and public relations professionals at two-year community and technical colleges in District 2, which covers 11 Southeastern states as well as the Bahamas, Bermuda and British Virgin Islands.

The district received 114 awards in 39 categories this year.

“We are so pleased to be recognized for achievement in these areas,” Dee Dee Doeckel, executive director for marketing, digital media and recruitment, said in a press release. “As a unit, our marketing team strives to do its best every day. We appreciate being selected as winners by, and among, our peers.”

Chattahoochee Tech, the largest technical college in Georgia, won a Gold Medallion award for Computer-Generated Illustration, a Silver Medallion award for Video Shorts and a Bronze Medallion for its Annual Report.

“It was exciting for our team to receive professional recognition for our outstanding work,” Director of Marketing Kim Crowe said. “The National Council for Marketing and Public Relations is the only organization of its kind that honors excellence exclusively among marketing and public relations professionals at two-year colleges.”

An independent panel of judges evaluated the nominated publications on project results, aesthetics, design quality and techniques.

The judges’ comments said CTC’s illustration had “good use of colors,” and “the design catches your eye and draws the viewer in to check out the booklet,” the release said.

The illustration and the video shorts were based on the college’s new message, “The Essentials.”

“Last year, Chattahoochee Tech embarked on a market research study to help gain better insight into who we are as an organization,” the press release said. “After months of research and planning, Chattahoochee Technical College established a new message focused on ‘The Essentials.’”

Crowe said the annual report “showcased an appealing design concept as well as easy-to-read and colorful infographics.”

Leading the college’s branding efforts, CTC’s marketing department focuses on strategic marketing initiatives, print and digital design, social media, web services, public relations, photography and editorial services.

Other team members besides Doeckel and Crowe are Communications Specialist Mark Andrews, Multimedia Graphic Designer Bill Blount, Digital Communications Specialist Becca Graham, Content Management Specialist Gale Largo and Marketing/PR Coordinator Anita Mashburn.

“We have a talented team of professionals who are dedicated to Chattahoochee Technical College’s mission of transforming the lives of students in our communities,” Crowe said.