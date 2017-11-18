Joining Barnsley Resort in October, Travis Nance is embracing the opportunity to share his love of golfing.

“I had a chance to meet Buddy Nichols, Barnsley Resort’s PGA director of sporting and recreation, and was really excited about the vision for the golf programs at Barnsley Resort, including the new Golf School,” said Nance, master teaching professional at the Adairsville luxury resort. “I wanted to be a part of the future.

“With the Golf School, there is no place north of Atlanta that [offers] club fitting from four leading manufacturers [PXG, TaylorMade, Titleist and Ping], corporate group activities, individual lessons and technology-enhanced teaching opportunities under one roof.... The goal [is] to be biggest fitter in north Georgia.”

Situated at 597 Barnsley Gardens Road, the 3,000-acre resort centers around a 19th century estate and features numerous amenities — such as gardens, boutique spa, golf course, wingshooting and horseback riding — and 90 guest rooms and suites.

Currently in the midst of a sizable expansion project, Barnsley Resort plans to open its new inn and conference center in early 2018. The project will provide the venue with about 20,000 square feet of additional event and meeting space.

• Name: Travis Nance

• Age: 40

• Occupation (title): Master Teaching Professional

• City of residence: Rome, Georgia

• Family: Wife, Sissy; daughters, Kaylee, 17, and Molly, 15; son, Wyatt, 9

• Education: Rome High School then turned professional

DTN: What drew you to this line of work, and what do you enjoy most about being a golf professional at Barnsley?

TN: Before teaching, I had been a professional golfer. I turned pro in 1998, and played for eight years. I was a PGA Tour School finalist in 2002 and played on the Web.com Tour. Even though I decided to leave the professional playing world in 2006, I still wanted to stay involved in the sport. Teaching and working with clients has always come natural to me, plus I love being outside in a golf setting. Teaching allows me [to] share my love of the sport and instill it in others.

DTN: What does your job entail? Also, share some tips that you normally provide guests, regarding their swing or putting.

TN: Lead instructor for all golf instruction for individuals and corporate groups at the Golf School at the Fazio Course at Barnsley Resort.If I [have] any advice to give, it would be practice with a purpose. Know what you’re working [on] before you go out to the driving range or putting green; don’t just wing it. Know what you want to work on.My goal is to educate clients so they can eventually recognize and address their own issues. By teaching the physics of a swing, or helping them to see the cause and effect of the motions and how they work together, I focus on teaching the correct form so they understand and correct themselves when playing or practicing independently.Building relationships and having people skills.

DTN: What do you like most about the Fazio Course at Barnsley?

TN: The scenery and the quality of the golf course matched with the service.

DTN: When and how did you initially get interested in the sport of golf, and what do you enjoy most about golfing?

TN: A family friend introduced me when I was 10. I was born in Florida, and we would go surfing every day. On the way to the beach, we would pass a driving range every day. One day, we stopped to hit some balls, and I fell in love [with] golf. From there, I kept playing and was really self-taught. I never had a teacher until the end of my playing career.I enjoy the challenge of trying to repeat the correct way of hitting the golf ball, and doing so consistently, at a top level.

DTN: Provide some details about your professional golfing career, and share some of the highlights.

TN: I turned pro in 1998 and went on to play professionally for eight years. I played on the Web.com Tour and was a PGA Qualifying School finalist in 2002.During my professional career, I won over a dozen professional tournaments in places, like Texas, Louisiana, Florida and California.

I had the chance to travel and play in most states. For someone who had never been north of Knoxville or west of Mississippi, it was a great way to see the country.A couple of highlights that stand out were making it to the finals of the PGA Qualifying School. I was paired with Jack Nicklaus’ son, so he (Nicklaus) followed us during one of the rounds.

Winning the NGA Tour Championship was probably my biggest win, although winning any time at a professional level definitely was great.

DTN: Who is your favorite golfer of all time, and why?

TN: Ben Hogan because of his drive and his will. He couldn’t stand to lose, and he was constantly searching for perfection.

DTN: What is the name of your favorite golf course, and why?

TN: Ocean Forest, Sea Island. It tests all parts of your game; you won’t hit the same shot twice in a round, especially when the wind is blowing.

DTN: What is your greatest professional and/or personal achievement?

TN: Professionally, making a living as a touring professional for nine years, and making it to the next level. It’s a small group of people in the state who can say that, although a lot of a people dream about [it].

Personally, of course, my family and my kids are my greatest achievement.When I was playing, it’s a lot of time on the road and that’s hard. I had a rule that I was never gone more than four weeks at a time. My wife, Sissy, gets the credit, and we were fortunate to have help from family.

DTN: If you were not in your line of work, what would you like to do?

TN: I’d be a land manager, managing habitat for hunting for quail, turkey or deer. I love being outside on a tractor.

DTN: How would you describe yourself in three words?

TN: Driven, passionate, determined

DTN: What is something people would be surprised to know about you?

TN: I love to shop for clothes and shoes. Right now, I have 32 pairs of golf shoes — all current models.

DTN: What is the best advice you have ever received?

TN: I have a favorite quote, “If you have to tell someone how good you are, you’re probably not that good.”

DTN: What do you like to do in your spare time?

TN: Bow-hunting and I love going fishing with my family.

DTN: Where is your favorite place to be in Bartow County?

TN: Late afternoon on the Etowah River