Referring to the event as a “labor of love,” Misty King is delighted to be one of many volunteers working busily behind the scenes of the 15th annual Euharlee Festival of Trees. This year, the Euharlee resident also will donate two trees for the holiday offering, one of which is decorated with snowmen and is in memory of her oldest son, Colby, who was killed in 2012.

“The past week has been hectic, however this is not just a week or two process, it takes all year,” said King, whose husband, Greg, and son, Kaleb Jeffers, also volunteer. “We start cleaning and reorganizing after the festival ends. We work with no air conditioning in the summer, no heat in the winter. All of us volunteers work hard all year-round. Every year, I donate a decorated tree in memory of Colby. This year, it’s [decorated with] snowmen. My husband and I ride our motorcycles all over the country buying ornaments for the tree. Kaleb, Colby’s lil’ brother, looks for ornaments everywhere we go. This is how I spend Christmas with Colby, by working in his memory. The second tree I did this year is in honor of my sister Christy Benefield who is [terminally] ill. It’s a white tree with pink breast cancer ornaments and is named My Sister’s Keeper.

“... I have been a volunteer for three years. I love what this festival stands for. I cannot buy my late son a Christmas gift, but I can keep his memory alive through my work at the festival. It’s my Christmas with Colby. I enjoy the trees. I love Christmas and Santa, and putting all those trees up warms my soul. It is my way of recharging myself.”

On Saturday, the festivities will get underway with the Euharlee Festival of Trees’ Christmas Parade featuring various unconventional means of transportation, such as decorated riding lawn mowers, golf carts, floats and trailers. While all entrants younger than 12 need to be accompanied by an adult, youth younger than 16 must have parental supervision when riding a powered vehicle other than a riding lawn mower. There is no fee to participate and pre-registration is not required.

Parade participants will start lining up at Woodland Middle School, 1061 Euharlee Road, at 4:30 p.m. Departing at 6 p.m., the procession will end at the Euharlee Covered Bridge for the beginning of the Euharlee Festival of Trees. The city of Euharlee also will join in the festivities by conducting a tree lighting ceremony in the field beside the covered bridge.

“This festival is magical,” King said. “It’s full of love and truly is a winter wonderland every year. You never know what you will find, because it changes every year. It is run on donations alone. From the trees, ornaments, time [and] cookies to the firewood that burns for the [marshmallow] roast, this is a labor of love pulled together by a bunch of great people, if I do say so myself.

“Everyone should come out, visit, have a cup of apple cider and enjoy our magical place. Last year, we bought 44 children Christmas using the money raised at the festival. Forty-four children woke up Christmas Day and were not disappointed. How wonderful is that? Isn’t that what Christmas is all about — loving each other and helping others? So, stop by, have a cookie and a cup of hot cider and bid on a tree, a wreath or maybe a gift basket. It’s the most wonderful time of the year.”

Nestled inside the Euharlee Granary, 114 Covered Bridge Road, the Festival of Trees will be open to the public through Dec. 9 — Monday through Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m.; Friday from 6 to 10 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday from 3 to 10 p.m. Santa will be available for visits and pictures each Friday through Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m.

The Festival of Trees will feature donated trees, wreaths and other festive items that will be on display and up for auction, with the last bids being placed on the event’s final night.

“This year, our trees are from tiny tabletop size to 9 1/2 foot,” said Kathy Bibbings, cofounder of the event’s presenter, Just Believe Christmas for Kids. “We actually have had a full house of donated trees this year. ... The wreaths and other items are coming in, and we are literally bursting at the seams with [generously] donated items. Our themes and schemes range from traditional Christmas, snowmen to gardening and nature, to golds, glams and books. We will have a few more different items this year as I try to find something different to offer each year, so as not to have all trees and wreaths.

“Each year, I try to do something that no one has thought about with a tree. This year, [I placed] ... a water hose in a tree that was donated by a gentleman who asked that I decorate it for him. One year, I put Hula-Hoops in a toy-themed tree. One of my first years donating, I put sunflowers in a tree. You just never know what’s going to pop out of my head. Not only do people come to the festival for the magic, beauty, fun, fellowship and, of course, Santa, they sometimes come for ideas and inspiration of something that might give them an idea for a new theme or look for their own home. The beauty of the festival is that it is a collection of many [ideas], many styles and something that will appeal to everyone.”

In its fifth year presenting the Festival of Trees, Just Believe Christmas for Kids will carry on the tradition of the event’s previous organizers — The Covered Bridge Players and the Margaret Montgomery Christmas 4 Kids Foundation — with proceeds going toward purchasing Christmas gifts for less fortunate children in Bartow. There will be no admission charge but donations will be accepted.

“I think back over the years I have been involved and I am so honored to have been a part of something that has touched so many in so many different ways,” Bibbings said. “There is nothing sweeter than watching families sitting by the fire, laughing and sharing stories with people they only just met. Children roasting a marshmallow for the first time. Babies with those pouting, fretting faces because they are seeing Santa for the first time and not sure what to make of him. The sparkle in the eyes of the children and adults alike as they step through the doors, not knowing what to expect inside. There is nothing on the outside of that building that could prepare you for what you will behold once you step inside.

“For that evening, there seems to be fewer cell phones, no distractions and families actually doing something together and enjoying themselves — all is right with the world and no worries if only for that one night. Then, [there are] all the children we have been able to assist. It just makes my heart happy. Last year was more than amazing, it was the best year yet. The amount of children we were able to assist went from 28 the year before to breaking 40. I cannot express enough the joy in knowing I had a small part in such an amazing experience.”

For more information about the Euharlee Festival of Trees, visit www.euharleefestivaloftrees.org. Further details about the parade can be obtained by texting 770-241-0968.