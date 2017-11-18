When the 2018-19 school year starts, the bells signaling the beginning and the end of the school day may be ringing at new times for Cartersville students.

In January, Superintendent Dr. Howard Hinesley plans to ask the Cartersville City School Board to approve a proposal that will change the school operating schedules to help prevent student transportation problems that will be created by the future growth that’s coming to the city.

If approved, the start times for the city’s four schools and pre-K program would be divided into two tiers, with Tier 1 schools — pre-K, primary and elementary — starting at 7:30 a.m. and Tier 2 schools — middle and high — beginning at 8:30 a.m.

The proposed ending times would be staggered — 2 p.m. for pre-K, 2:20 p.m. for primary, 2:30 p.m. for elementary, 3:30 p.m. for middle and 3:45 p.m. for high.

The amount of instructional time for each school except pre-K also would change — 30 minutes more for primary, five minutes less for elementary, 20 minutes less for middle and 14 minutes less for high.

Currently, pre-K starts at 7:45 a.m. and ends at 2:15 p.m.; primary starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 2:30 p.m.; elementary starts at 7:55 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m.; middle starts at 7:55 a.m. and ends at 3:15 p.m.; and high starts at 7:53 a.m. and ends at 3:22 p.m.

Hinesley said he is trying to be proactive in heading off future problems by recommending the time changes.

“This thought process started with me about two years ago, maybe a little longer,” he said. “Having worked in a school system [in Florida] where it’s impossible to start every school at the same time, you have to have a plan that is as efficient as you can have economically and as safe as you can have as you transport.”

The schedule of starting all schools within a 15-minute window each morning “has worked really well” in the past, Hinesley said.

“[But] all of a sudden, we’ve had two things begin to happen — and we’ve watched the trend, and it’s continued — is that we’ve had a gradual increase in enrollment and a larger increase in the number of kids wanting transportation,” he said. “Could be lots of reasons for that, but it has major implications for a school system our size, operationally, financially and politically.”

The superintendent said the original proposal had the high school and middle school starting at 7:30 a.m. and the primary and elementary starting at 8:30 a.m.

“But all research says high school kids need to start later, not earlier,” he said. “Research shows that young kids do much better going earlier. So, we got parents that said, ‘We understand. We don’t have any problem, but you need to flip it.’ We didn’t get any pushback from the high school, which we thought we would because that’s going to make them get out later. … So, we listened, and we flipped it.”

Primary and elementary students will be picked up in the morning at basically the same time because buses won’t also be picking up middle and high school students, Hinesley said.

“We have had complaints about [younger students having to ride the bus with older students],” he said.

The later release time for high schoolers shouldn’t negatively affect their after-school activities, according to Director of Community Relations Cheree Dye.

“That was one thing we were looking at is a lot of them have after-school jobs; they have sports,” she said. “This will be good because it’s only a 23-minute difference, so it’s not going to impact a lot of their after-school life either. There’s all those things we’re trying to balance.”

CPS’s after-school program would still be offered from 2:20 to 6 p.m.

A second major change in the proposal involves reducing bus ridership as a way to avoid additional transportation costs in the future.

The system needs to find a way to make room on its existing 30 conventional buses and four special needs buses, which cover 60 routes, for the influx of students from new residential developments being built in the city, according to Hinesley.

One way to help with that is to stop transporting students who live close to their school.

Georgia law says school systems won’t receive any state funding for bus transportation for students who live 1½ miles or less from their school, but Cartersville transports these students anyway, according to Hinesley.

In fiscal year 2017, the system received $214,740 from the Georgia Department of Education for transportation operating costs while the actual cost was $1,652,432.30, leaving a deficit of $1,437,692.30 that had to be paid from local tax money “right out of the classroom,” he said.

If approved, bus transportation will be provided only for primary and elementary school students who live more than one-half mile from their school and only for middle and high school students who live more than one mile from their school, beginning next year, Hinesley said.

Students who live within those radiuses from the center of their school will no longer be eligible for bus transportation.

Buses will continue to take students to nonprofit after-school programs.

The potential number of students affected by the change, as of early October when the report was done, is 97 at the primary school, 76 at the elementary school, 58 at the middle school and none at the high school, for which the one-mile rule has “been in existence forever,” the superintendent said.

The district is aware of two situations that definitely are going to impact the number of bus riders in the future.

One is having to transport “what we call ‘onesies’ and ‘twosies’” — being required to send buses to other parts of the county that have been annexed into the city to pick up one or two students, such as one in the Bates Road area and one near the airport, Hinesley said.

If more homes like that are annexed, it would be “really challenging our transportation because you have to start those routes earlier, and it adds kids on the bus,” he added.

The second situation that potentially could make a “significant impact” on the transportation system is new neighborhoods like the 191-lot Etowah Pass, which would add “1½ kids per house, conservatively — usually, it’s two to 2½,” and the 200-plus-lot Ponders Mountain, which would “bring a few hundred kids into the system,” Hinesley said.

The transportation system already is being taxed by the increased number of bus riders this year, especially in the afternoon, and the number of charter trips for sporting events, field trips and other activities, which are “up significantly,” the superintendent said.

The number of students transported each morning has risen from 1,715 last year to 1,879 this year, and in the afternoon, the daily afternoon numbers have jumped from 2,094 last year to 2,302 this year, he said.

Because of the growth in afternoon ridership this year, buses sometimes haven’t been available to transport the football team, cheerleaders and marching band to away games during football season.

“For two of our eight regular-season football games, we had to charter charters at $2,500 for each game to take the football team,” Hinesley said.

The total number of charter trips has climbed from 506 during the 2014-15 school year to 617 last year, “and the trend is for this year’s [to be] even more than that,” he added.

Buying more buses each year won’t resolve the problems; instead, it will create more, according to Hinesley.

Besides the expense of new buses — the last one cost $89,967 — more mechanics would have to be hired for the maintenance; another garage would have to be built; more land would have to be bought for parking them; “and it just goes on and on,” he said.

Hinesley said the recommendation he will be making “is not to reduce” the system’s transportation deficit.

“It may or it may not,” he said. “It’s cost-avoidance because of the growth. You can’t keep buying buses and hiring drivers to start school the same time without it having a huge impact on you. I told the board, ‘I’m not out publicly saying this is going to save money,’ although it might, at least initially. It’s more cost-avoidance.”

The superintendent said he, Director of Operations Ken Paige and Transportation Supervisor Kim Black began talking about the proposal a year ago, and he has kept board members informed about what they were doing.

He said he went to governance councils of all schools and got feedback from them as well as other people, and “nobody disagreed.”

“So far, we’ve gotten no negative impact on our change,” he said. “I’m not going to sit here and tell you everybody knows it, but it’s pretty well been discussed.”

After working on the proposal all summer and fall, Hinesley spent 45 minutes presenting it to board members at the November work session and will recommend it for their approval at the Jan. 8 business meeting.

Board President Kelley Dial said she supports changing the starting and ending times for the schools “for a number of reasons.”

“It will allow our older students to start school later in the day,” she said. “All the available research says that is beneficial. We will also be able to better use our resources and avoid buying many more buses because the buses will run two routes in the morning and in the afternoon. The new schedule will also allow us to avoid mixing older and younger students on the same bus.”

If approved, parents will be notified of the changes “well in advance of the school year starting” by letters in the mail, the phone messaging system, social media and the district website, Hinesley said.