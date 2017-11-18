According to the Cartersville Police Department, four men have been identified by investigators as having been involved in a large number of car break-ins and a truck theft last month in Cartersville.

Two of the suspects are in custody, Quintavius Williams and Kevin Solomon. Two are still at large, Kierris Alexander and Robert Wade.

According to CPD, 60 arrest warrants were taken for the four suspects.

Williams has been charged with 11 counts of entering a motor vehicle with intent to commit a felony, one count of burglary, one count of theft by taking and one count of possession of a weapon during an attempt to commit a felony.

Charges were not made available for the other three suspects.

CPD is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alexander and Wade to contact Investigator Payne at 770-606-6990.