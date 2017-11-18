Looking to provide theater-goers with a “renewed sense of the Christmas spirit,” The Pumphouse Players and ACT I are teaming up to present “Miracle on 34th Street.” Opening Dec. 1 at 8 p.m., the play will be performed at The Legion Theatre, 114 W. Main St. in Cartersville.

“A few years ago, we sat down with ACT I and talked about how our two organizations could help each other be successful,” said Stacey Bern, PHP member at large. “We wanted to start having a more cohesive theater community that had a shared vision and passion. This [led] us to making the decision to collaborate on our Christmas show. It seemed like the perfect season to bring both youth and adults together to put on a production that would entertain audiences of all ages. Our first production together as a joint venture was ‘A Christmas Carol.’ We felt that this holiday classic would not only be an excellent choice to start our collaboration, but also bring people together with an even broader pool of talent to draw from, thus enhancing what we all could bring to the stage.

“... ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ was selected because it is a holiday classic that audiences have loved for years. ACT I had done this play several years back, and we felt that it could only get better by collaborating with the two groups. Our hope in bringing this show to life is that you will have a renewed sense of the Christmas spirit that lives in all our hearts.”

Following its opening performance, “Miracle on 34th Street” will be presented Dec. 2, 8, 9, 15 and 16 at 8 p.m. and Dec. 3 and 10 at 3 p.m. After the matinee performances, theater-goers are encouraged to capture photographs of their children visiting with Santa Claus in the Legion Theatre lobby.

“‘Miracle on 34th Street’ is a heartwarming story [of] hope, faith and the possibility of change,” said Liz Hutchison, stage director for ACT I and the play’s director. “Kris Kringle — Santa Claus — arrives in 1940s New York and finds himself intertwined in the lives of Doris Walker, an independent businesswoman and devoted single mother, Doris’ daughter Susan, who at age 7 has been raised not to accept the existence of Santa Claus or to entertain the fairy-tale mindset, and Fred Gayley, Doris’ neighbor and long-time admirer.

“Kris finds employment as Macy’s in-store Santa Claus and revolutionizes the retail industry with his generosity and ardent anti-commercialism. ... What makes this story popular year after year is that its themes are timeless. And our protagonist, Doris, is such a real and relatable character — she’s a divorcee in the 1940s who has had to be practical in order to raise her daughter and make a living. She’s strong and independent, too much so for her time. That’s why I made the decision to set the play in 1947 — the year that the original film was released. Although the character of Doris is timeless, the situations surrounding her have changed. In 2017, it has become more common to see women in roles of authority, who are also working single moms. The story just makes more sense as a period piece.”

Consisting of adults and youth, the cast of “Miracle on 34th Street” will include Duane Ellis as Kris Kringle; Ashley Elliott as Doris Walker; Violet Earwood as Susan Walker; Morgan Henard as Fred Gayley; Ashleigh Woodall as Ms. Shellhammer; Josh Earwood as Dr. Pierce; Tanner Jordan as Mr. Sawyer; Diana Plonk as Judge Harper; Ashlee Bagnell as Mara and Foster Mother; Andrew Tucker as Mr. Macy and Lou; Frederick Kittle as Mr. Bloomingdale, Duncan and Drunk Santa; Jackson Cole as Rich Person, Al and radio announcer; Madison Weeks as Bag Lady and Finley; Julianna Silva as Halloran and Sammie’s mother; Emmie Sutter as elf and pedestrian; Savannah Humphreys as elf and pedestrian; Jadyn Fortin as elf and pedestrian; Jessica Dixon as Johnny’s mother; Kayden Fair as Sammy; Nick Smith as Johnny and James; Ryan Waterson as Dutch girl and child at parade; Olivia MacDonald as child at parade and child in store; and Grace Weeks as reporter and extra.

“‘Miracle on 34th Street’ is a joint production of ACT I and The Pumphouse Players, and we have actors from both groups portraying major roles,” Hutchison said. “ACT I is a youth-centered theater troupe, so our actors tend to be younger. Ashley Elliott/Doris is a recent addition to ACT I. Duane Ellis/Kris Kringle is an active member of The Pumphouse. ... Morgan Henard, [who is portraying] Fred Gayley, is making his Cartersville stage debut, though he is no stranger to the stage and has worked in different theaters throughout Atlanta. [Filling] other roles, we have a good blend of ACT I members, Pumphouse actors and fresh faces.

“We love collaborating with The Pumphouse. They offer us a great facility and because we have two different companies putting on one show, we get twice the budget. Also, it gives our younger actors a chance to work with adult actors. Many adult actors have more stage experience, and all of them have more life experience that they can channel in their acting.”

Tickets for “Miracle on 34th Street” are $18 for general admission. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit http://pumphouseplayers.com or call 770-387-2610.