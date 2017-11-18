Georgia Highlands College didn’t see the climbing enrollment figures for summer and fall semesters that it had been experiencing, but there’s a good reason.

The college spent the past two semesters improving and updating the enrollment processes for all students on its five campuses, which was risky for enrollment growth for those semesters but is expected to help students in the future.

For summer semester, 74 fewer students overall enrolled at GHC, a decrease of 3.4 percent from summer 2016, while the fall enrollment remained at 6,013 students, the same as fall 2016, according to enrollment reports from the University System of Georgia.

“The summer enrollment was lower because that’s when we first started implementing the new process,” Vice President for Student Affairs Todd Jones said. “Our focus was on improving enrollment processes to increase retention and work on getting current students on a more successful path toward completing college.”

GHC updated enrollment deadlines to give priority to students who completed registration and course selections early, according to a press release.

Students also had more time overall to make selections by meeting with their advisers to confirm they were taking the classes they needed to take to graduate on time.

Staff members spent more time emphasizing financial aid, scholarships and payment-plan options to make sure each student was on the right track to pay for college with every resource available to them.

President Dr. Don Green said slowing down the enrollment a little to refine a system that “cares about student success” is needed for growing in the right direction.

“We knew we wouldn’t see increases we had experienced over the past several semesters,” he said. “However, turning our focus to drastically improving our enrollment processes bolsters our student retention and helps students be more successful. It’s worth it when you consider how this will help students complete their degree on time, as well as set them up on a financial plan that has them graduating with little to no debt upon completion.”

According to USG, there was a 1.1 percent increase in enrollment systemwide for fall semester and a 0.1 percent rise for summer semester.

GHC continues to have the second-highest enrollment for state colleges in Georgia.