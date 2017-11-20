A catered Thanksgiving meal served to employees at Toyo Tire’s plant in White last Wednesday resulted in a foodborne-illness outbreak allegedly affecting several hundred employees.

Logan Boss, spokesman for the Northwest Health District of the Georgia Department of Public Health and the Bartow County Health Department, confirmed that environmental health specialists and epidemiologists were investigating a possible foodborne-illness outbreak at Toyo.

“While we suspect this is a foodborne-related outbreak, that hasn’t been confirmed,” he said. “The cause of the outbreak is not yet known; the illness or illnesses have not yet been confirmed.”

Boss said two people were known to have been hospitalized in Bartow, but there may have been more.

“We are working with Toyo HR to determine how many people potentially may have been affected and believe it is approximately 1,800,” he said.

Ginger Tyra, the spokesperson for Cartersville Medical Center said the emergency room had received a number of patients affected by the outbreak.

“According to our emergency department director,” Tyra said, “we have treated more than 20 patients with symptoms including nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. At present, two have been admitted as inpatients.”

One Toyo employee who wished to remain anonymous said she had heard of more than 500 employees that had checked in at doctor’s offices, urgent care and hospitals since Wednesday. She placed the blame on the caterer — Angelo’s New York Pizza — saying they used poor sanitary techniques.

Like many other employees, she recounted suffering from stomach distress, stomach cramps, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting and fever.

She said she went to Cartersville Medical Center at 7:45 a.m. Thursday, following her overnight shift “in deep pain and taking an IV with three different medicines. I had my blood taken and I also got a shot in my hip.”

The Bartow County Health Department said environmental health specialists are investigating the caterer’s food preparation-and-handling practices. They are also investigating if there may have been other sources of food at the event and if the event caterer may have provided food to other locations.

Calls to Toyo and Angelo’s New York Pizza were not returned.