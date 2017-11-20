Encouraging holiday consumers to “shop small,” local officials are underscoring the importance of supporting Nov. 25’s Small Business Saturday.

“The purpose of Small Business Saturday is to help promote the small, mom and pop shops, during the influx of spending throughout the holiday season,” said Hannah Surrett, marketing and promotions coordinator for the Cartersville Downtown Development Authority. “The shop small initiative is meant to inform consumers that other places have incredible finds other than the large corporations who offer steep discounts. As the Downtown Development Authority, we wholeheartedly support this push to get more consumers shopping local. Our goal is to cultivate more life downtown, and there’s no other way to do that than by having thriving businesses.

Show your community love and shop small this holiday season.

“There are 27 retail businesses in the historic downtown Cartersville district, and I believe most, if not all, will take part in Small Business Saturday. ... I believe it is crucial for Bartow residents to shop locally because their local economy depends on it. If we want to continue to grow as a community, we have to invest in it through shopping at local businesses.”

Launched in 2010 by American Express, Small Business Saturday attracted 112 million shoppers across the nation last year, resulting in an estimated $15.4 billion for merchants.

“Small Business Saturday is a nationwide event to celebrate the impact of small businesses in our local community and to remind consumers to consider those small businesses as they shop for products and services,” said Cindy Williams, CEO of the Cartersville-Bartow County Chamber of Commerce. “The event is appropriately held at the beginning of the Christmas shopping season, which is a critical time of the year for small business success. The Cartersville-Bartow County Chamber of Commerce supports this program, because we believe in the value that these businesses bring to our community.

“Individuals, who make a conscious decision to shop at local retail establishments and conduct business with local service providers throughout the year, support Bartow County in many impactful ways. Small businesses add to the character and vibrancy of our downtowns and our cities. They offer unique items at affordable prices specifically tailored to the desires of the local community. They provide jobs for our family and friends. They support our local ball teams, school programs and charitable organizations. Small businesses are the heart of our local economy. For these reasons and so many more, the chamber encourages Bartow County to get out and shop small, shop often and shop local.”

Further details about Small Business Saturday and a map of participating local merchants can be obtained by visiting www.shopsmall.com.