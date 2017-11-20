Menu

Pre-K Precautions Featured

RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS
Bartow County EMS Public Information Officer Brad Cothran shows Mrs. Akins’ Pre-K class at Kingston Elementary School the inside of an ambulance.

 

Last modified onMonday, 20 November 2017 22:49
Rate this item
(0 votes)
Tagged under

Related items

More in this category: « GHC part of initiative to support student-veterans
back to top

What Do You Think?

Grocery Coupons Bartow County School System Cartersville City School System Visitors-Center