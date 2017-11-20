Pre-K Precautions Featured 20 Nov 2017 Written by Staff Report Published in News font size decrease font size increase font size Print Email RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS Bartow County EMS Public Information Officer Brad Cothran shows Mrs. Akins’ Pre-K class at Kingston Elementary School the inside of an ambulance. Buy photo View album View gallery Last modified onMonday, 20 November 2017 22:49 Rate this item 1 2 3 4 5 (0 votes) Tagged under Top Story Tweet Related items Cartersville may see changes to school times and bus service Suspect found in Chick-fil-A van theft Department of Economic Development honored for international community award WWI exhibit opens today at BHM WHS claims second district Teacher of Year More in this category: « GHC part of initiative to support student-veterans back to top