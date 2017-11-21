Environmental health specialists and epidemiologists from the Georgia Department of Public Health and the Bartow County Health Department continued an investigation of a likely foodborne-illness outbreak at Toyo Tire’s plant in White last Wednesday.

Hundreds of people became sick after eating a Thanksgiving dinner catered by Angelo's New York Style Pizza And Bistro.

“The cause of the outbreak is not known and illnesses have not been confirmed,” said Logan Boss, spokesman for the state public health department “There are two people who are hospitalized in Bartow in connection with this event, but there is no word on their diagnosis or status. Officials are working with Toyo human resources to try to determine how many people potentially may have been affected, and [we] believe it is approximately 1,800.”

The Bartow County Health Department is investigating the caterer for food preparation and handling practices. They are also investigating to see if there were other sources of food at the event, and if that specific caterer provided food for other events or to other locations. Angelo’s has voluntarily closed pending mandatory safety-and-health actions.

The restaurant’s owner issued a statement through his attorney, John T. Mroczko.

“Angelo and his family are heartbroken about the recent incident at Toyo Tire and offer their deepest sympathies and prayers to those who have been affected,” the statement read. “This community is their home and their customers are like family to them. As such, the safety of their customers and the quality of their food has always been their highest priority.

“While no cause has yet been identified by health officials, all parties, from the supplier to the plant facility, are undergoing inspections. Angelo and his team are fully cooperating with the Bartow County Health Department and Department of Public Health and have voluntarily closed their restaurant temporarily to determine the cause and swiftly resolve the situation.Their main concern is the well-being of their customers, and they will reopen the restaurant as soon as it is practical.

“As both counsel and longtime patron of Angelo’s, I would encourage the community to await the facts and allow the process to play out.”

Social media, particularly Facebook, has been rife with speculation that the offending illness is salmonella, but Boss was quick to debunk that.

“Although some news and social media reports have specified salmonella as the cause of the outbreak, that has not yet been confirmed,” he said, adding that conclusive test results may not be available until Nov. 27 or later due to the Thanksgiving holiday.”

Ginger Tyra, the spokesperson for Cartersville Medical Center, said the emergency room had treated more than 40 patients with symptoms including nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Two were admitted as inpatients.

Most employees reported suffering from stomach distress, stomach cramps, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting and fever within 12 hours, but the incubation period for many foodborn pathogens lasts one to four days.”

Again in social media, employees wondered if they would be paid while they were out.

According to them, they are docked “points” if they are absent for any reason and they fear they may be penalized even though they are not at fault.

A company spokesperson would not comment, when questioned about it.

Meanwhile, officials are asking that anyone who develops these symptoms see their doctor, especially if you have a fever higher than 101.5 degrees, blood in the stool, frequent vomiting that stops you from keeping liquids down, signs of dehydration and/or diarrhea that lasts more than three days.

A Toyo spokesperson declined to answer specific questions about the situation, but did offer a company statement.

“The health and safety of our employees is our highest priority,” it said. “We are cooperating fully with health authorities as we seek to determine the cause of these illnesses.”​