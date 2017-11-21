Most everything in Bartow County will close down for the Thanksgiving holiday this weekend.

All Bartow County government offices, including the courts, will shut down Thursday and Friday, as will all city government offices in Cartersville, Adairsville, Emerson and Euharlee. Kingston will be closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and White will be closed Thursday only.

There won’t be any trash service in Cartersville Thursday or Friday, but the normal garbage and recycling pickup will begin again on Monday. No brush or yard waste will be picked up at all next week, but leaf pickups will continue.

The Bartow County library branches in Cartersville, Adairsville and Euharlee as well as the Cartersville-Bartow Chamber of Commerce will not be open Thursday or Friday.

All public health offices and clinics, including the Bartow County Health Department at 100 Zena Drive in Cartersville, will shut down Thursday and Friday.

Students at Chattahoochee Technical College won’t have class Wednesday, Thursday or Friday while Georgia Highlands College students are off all week.

The doors of all Bartow County schools, Cartersville City schools and Excel Christian Academy will remain closed all week.

Employees at the Booth Western Art Museum, Tellus Science Museum, Bartow History Museum and Etowah Indian Mounds will have the day off Thursday to celebrate Thanksgiving.

All state government offices will shut down Thursday and Friday, while federal government offices will be closed Thursday only.

No mail will be delivered by the U.S. Postal Service Thursday, but service will resume Friday.

The Thanksgiving holiday will be business as usual for the Georgia State Patrol as troopers cruise the highways in search of law-breaking and impaired drivers.

This year’s 102-hour travel period begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday and ends at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

Thanksgiving generally is one of the most hectic travel periods of the year, and troopers are reminding drivers to put safety first as they travel across the state.

“We take saving lives seriously and want to make holiday travel as safe as possible, so troopers will be on high-visibility patrols, keeping a close watch out for drivers not obeying the traffic laws,” Col. Mark W. McDonough, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety, said in a press release.

During a similar travel period in 2016, the GSP investigated 648 traffic accidents that resulted in 347 injuries and 16 traffic fatalities statewide, the release said.

In addition, state troopers issued 10,652 citations and 15,207 warnings and made 292 arrests for driving under the influence during last year’s Thanksgiving holiday period.

Motorists who know they’ll be drinking alcohol should designate a sober driver before the celebrating begins.

“Driving under the influence is unacceptable,” the release said. “A driver that operates a vehicle impaired puts the lives of others on the road in danger.”

Mohamed Arafa, communications officer at the Georgia Department of Transportation office in Cartersville, said more than 50 million Americans are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home during the Thanksgiving holiday.

To make travel a little easier, GDOT has suspended all construction-related lane closures on interstate highways and primary state roads in northwest Georgia through 5 a.m. Monday.

“Northwest Georgians have been very patient with our construction throughout the year,” Arafa said. “We appreciate it very much and enjoy giving them these well-deserved breaks from lane closures. We hope everyone has a safe and wonderful Thanksgiving.”

Drivers still should exercise caution, however, on the roadways.

“In addition, crews may be working, and equipment may be staged in proximity to roadways, and safety concerns may require some long-term lane closures to remain in place,” Arafa said. “Also, incident management or emergency maintenance-related lane closures could become necessary on any route.”

McDonough is urging travelers to keep safety in the forefront of their minds so they’ll make it to their destination in one piece.

“Each holiday travel period, troopers investigate wrecks that could have been prevent[ed] had the drivers put safety first,” he said. “So, please plan your Thanksgiving road trip carefully. Buckle up, allow ample time to reach your destination, be courteous to other drivers, obey the speed limit and do not drive distracted.”

GDOT offers drivers several tips before heading out to help ensure a safe, stress-free Thanksgiving road trip:

• Leave plenty of time to get to your destination and always buckle up. Observe the speed limit, be well-rested and alert, don’t follow cars too closely and make frequent stops or rotate drivers.

• Limit distractions by avoiding one of the most dangerous preoccupations — using your cellphone while driving. Give the phone to a passenger and let him or her do the talking or wait until you stop for gas or to use the restroom to make your calls.

• Make sure your car is ready for the long drive. Get an oil change, check the tire pressure and make sure the windshield fluid is full. Being stranded in an auto shop in a strange place on Thanksgiving is no fun. Plus, many are closed.

• If at all possible, avoid the busiest highways during the extended Thanksgiving holiday weekend, especially on Wednesday and Sunday.

• Map out your route beforehand, but make sure you have a GPS, smartphone or a map in the car in case a road is blocked and you have to activate Plan B.

• Be aware of changing weather conditions if you are heading to the Northeast or Midwest. November weather can be tricky at times, so if you’re traveling to a colder climate, be sure to check the weather forecast before heading out.

• Pack an emergency kit. Even if you have an emergency road-assistance plan, you may have to wait hours if you get stuck because of the sheer number of travelers on the road. Carry some essentials in your trunk or hatch.

For real-time information about statewide road conditions, drivers should call 511 or visit 511ga.org to access route-specific information on crashes, road work, traffic and weather.

Callers can transfer to operators to report incidents or request assistance on interstate or state routes across Georgia and also access transit providers, major airports, rideshare organizations, tourism information and 511 systems in surrounding states.

The holiday traffic count will be updated throughout the holiday travel period on the Georgia Department of Public Safety Twitter page: https://twitter.com/ga_dps.