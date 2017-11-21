Through its newest fundraiser, Small Bridges is seeking to bolster awareness and funds for the Cartersville-based nonprofit. Set for Dec. 2, the Jingle Jog benefit will be presented at Sam Smith Park, 1155 Douthit Ferry Road in Cartersville.

“I feel led to help Small Bridges because of their good work, and I am just humbled that they asked me to help,” said Small Bridges board member Brad Cowart, who also is cochairing the event along with David Matherne. “Small Bridges provides such a good service to families that are trying to adopt. The cost can be so high that many people who can love on these babies are afraid to try because they don’t think they can afford the cost of adoption. That’s where we come in. We can help offset that cost, and not many people know we are here.

“... Our nonprofit is different than most. We don’t have any overhead cost, so 100 percent of our net proceeds goes directly to the families.”

Kicking off at 9 a.m. with a 5K, the event will continue with a 1 Mile Fun Run at 9:45 a.m. and a Dasher Dash at 10:15 a.m. The event also will feature a chip-timed component — provided by Wire2Wire Running — for the 5K, awards, hot chocolate and coffee for sale, DJ, snow machine if the weather permits and photography opportunities with Santa and Mrs. Claus until 10:30 a.m.

“I have had the idea for the Jingle Jog for several years now and could not get any organization to take it on,” Cowart said. “Most of them already had a 5K and didn’t want to add another one.

“I’m so glad that God had different plans. This is a race/run like nothing Bartow has seen before. And I’m so glad that Small Bridges and the adoption families will benefit from it. This event has already exceeded our sponsorship levels and our pre-registrations [expectations], which is really hard to do for an inaugural event.”

To sign up for the event in advance, visit www.SmallBridges.org or www.active.com and search for “Cartersville Jingle Jog 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run.” Through midnight on Sunday, the cost to enter the event will be $25 for the 5K, $15 for 1 Mile Fun Run and free for Dasher Dash’s 5 and younger participants.

Registration on Dec. 2 will start at 8 a.m. at the Cartersville Soccer Complex, behind Cartersville Middle School, at 152 Milner Road. For those who sign up the day of the event, the entry fees for the 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run will increase $10.

Established four years ago, Small Bridges has provided financial aid to eight families. Local support is vital to the organization, which receives key funding through benefits, like the upcoming Jingle Jog and its SOS Adventure Trek — a Treasure Hunt/Road Rally — that is set for June 16, 2018.

“The adoption process can be very expensive,” said Cartersville resident Denise Hutchinson, president and founder of Small Bridges. “Parents seeking to adopt are often hesitant to begin the process due to the expense that can sometimes seem insurmountable. Small Bridges wants to assist Christian families with the financial portion of their adoption journey.

“The official founding of Small Bridges as a 501(c)(3) came in 2013. I had a strong desire to help the many orphans in the world and the families seeking to adopt. God led me on this path to form this organization.”

For those interested in receiving financial assistance with their adoption journey, Hutchinson encourages them to contact Small Bridges through email, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or its website, www.SmallBridges.org.

“We have assisted eight families since our inception, and would be very excited about helping many more,” Hutchinson said. “Most awards fall within $2,000 to $5,000 and are awarded as matching grants. Again, we are not attempting to fully fund these adoptions, but to fill the gaps where needed.

“We would encourage everyone to help us reach the families who are seeking to adopt. It is always best to start early when seeking assistance with funding. Since most awards are made as a matching grant, any funds received prior to being awarded a matching grant do not count as a match. Don’t be afraid to reach out for assistance.”