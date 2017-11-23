The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects in the 2016 murder of an Emerson man.

Sketches were recently released of the two men suspected of killing Herbert Perkinson, of Emerson.

According to Rich Bahan, spokesperson for the GBI, Perkinson was abducted in January 2016 when two men surprised him and two friends in Perkinson’s driveway in Emerson.

Soon after, Perkinson was found about three miles away, north of Exit 277 on Interstate 75 south, with gunshot wounds that proved to be fatal.

The suspects are thought by the GBI to be familiar with Perkinson, and that Perkinson sold pit bulls, which may have explained the motive for the murder.

The GBI believes the suspects are from the Bartow or north Cobb County area.

One suspect is between 30 and 40 years old, is about 6-feet tall and may have had a mustache.

The other suspect has a slightly darker complexion, is about the same age and could be slightly taller.

For pictures of the sketches, see today's edition of The Daily Tribune News.