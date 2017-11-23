The Georgia Department of Public Health has concluded that the cause of the foodborne illness outbreak from a catered Thanksgiving meal at Toyo Tire last week was salmonella.

According to a release from the Department of Public Health, the determination is based on multiple positive lab-test results for salmonella from employees who attended the event.

There have been five hospitalizations and hundreds of others sick because of the outbreak, which began after the meal in White on Nov. 15.

Angelo’s New York Style Pizza and Bistro, in Cartersville, — the company that catered the event at Toyo — has voluntarily closed and will remain closed until at least Nov. 27, according to the release.

“The Northwest Health District and the Bartow County Health Department continue to work with Toyo Human Resources to gather and compile additional information about the outbreak directly from the approximately 1,800 employees who attended the event and potentially may have been exposed,” Logan Boss, spokesperson for the Department of Public Health, said.

The owner of the restaurant that catered the Thanksgiving meal issued a statement through his attorney, John T. Mroczko, on Monday.

“Angelo and his family are heartbroken about the recent incident at Toyo Tire and offer their deepest sympathies and prayers to those who have been affected,” the statement read. “This community is their home and their customers are like family to them. As such, the safety of their customers and the quality of their food has always been their highest priority.”

Ginger Tyra, the spokesperson for Cartersville Medical Center, said Monday that the emergency room had treated more than 40 patients with symptoms, including nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Two were admitted as inpatients.