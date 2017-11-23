RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

A two-car accident Thursday at around 7 p.m. on Highway 113 by Old Alabama Road put two in the hospital.

Two separate Thanksgiving accidents sent four to the hospital with severe injuries — one resulting in a medical helicopter being needed and another in which the car sustained significant damage that left two people entrapped.

The first accident was on Deer Lodge Road, in Rydal.

According to Bartow County EMS Public Information Officer Brad Cothran, EMS was called to the scene at around 1:20 p.m., where it found a 20-year-old and a 19-year-old, both males.

The 20-year-old had an “altered mental status,” according to Cothran, as well as internal injuries. The 19-year-old had a femur fracture and possible pelvic fracture.

Due to the severity of the injuries, a medical helicopter was called and both patients were transported to WellStar Kennestone Medical Center.

Later, at 7:10 p.m., multiple agencies responded to Highway 113 at Old Alabama Road for a two-vehicle wreck.

EMS found two patients in one of the cars in which there was “approximately 2 feet of intrusion to the side,” according to Cothran.

The patients, a man and a woman, were both removed from the car and transported by ambulance to Kennestone Medical Center.

Both patients had an altered mental status, were unaware of what happened and couldn’t correctly answer questions due to possible head injuries.