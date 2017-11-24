Advancing to the Top 20 towns, Cartersville is one step closer to being featured on the third season of the “Small Business Revolution – Main Street” series.

“The opportunity to participate in ‘Small Business Revolution’ comes through nominations — and over 10,000 nominations were submitted nationwide,” said Lillie Read, manager of the Cartersville Downtown Development Authority. “We have nominated Cartersville since the program started in 2015, but my understanding is that this year we had multiple nominations submitted on Cartersville’s behalf and I think that might have helped.

“… If selected, the project will entail a $500,000 makeover tailored to Cartersville’s specific business environment. The project also includes being featured in an eight-episode documentary to highlight the community and its small businesses and to showcase the improvements made through this project.”

Along with Cartersville, the other Top 20 communities are Aberdeen, South Dakota; Alton, Illinois; Americus, Georgia; Amesbury, Massachusetts; Bastrop, Texas; Brainerd, Minnesota; Bucyrus, Ohio; Excelsior Springs, Missouri; Exeter, New Hampshire; Farmville, Virginia; Florence, Oregon; Glenwood Springs, Colorado; Laurel, Mississippi; Martinez, California; Owatonna, Minnesota; Paducah, Kentucky; Palatka, Florida; Sanford, North Carolina; and Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

“There are so many deserving towns that need this boost,” stated Amanda Brinkman, host for the “Main Street” series, in a news release. “Our team decided to announce 20 deserving communities so we can do a deeper dive into their structure and their needs before moving on to the next round. No matter what, each of these 20 would make a great winner for our contest.”

Launched by Deluxe — a provider of marketing and financial services for small businesses — in 2016, the series is available on www.smallbusinessrevolution.org, Hulu and YouTube. “Main Street” featured Wabash, Indiana, in its first season and Bristol borough, Pennsylvania — where six businesses were treated to the $500,000 makeover — in the second.

“Regardless of the outcome, being recognized as a final contender for a national competition is quite an honor,” Read said. “Our next steps involve a phone interview and answering a questionnaire that was provided to us.

“That information will be used by Deluxe to narrow the field to 10 cities that they will visit during January 2018. After visiting those 10 communities, they will further narrow the field to just five cities at which point the winning city will be selected by a national vote.”

For more information about the series’ third season, visit www.smallbusinessrevolution.org.