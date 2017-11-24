The recently elected officers of the Bartow County 4-H Clubs got a little advice from some old hands about their new roles.

Elementary and middle schoolers across the county elected their club’s president, vice president and secretary for the 2017-18 school year during the first week of November, and many of those officers participated Nov. 9 in an after-school training session, led by senior 4-H’ers, to learn about their new roles.

“Newly elected officers learned the parliamentary procedure, tools to become leaders and were able to connect with fellow officers,” 4-H agent Allison Perkins said.

During the one-hour meeting at the Bartow County Extension Office in the Olin Tatum Building, the young leaders learned about the specific duties that had to be fulfilled by each of the three offices, according to Perkins.

The president opens the meeting, helps maintain order and chooses someone to lead the American and 4-H pledges. The vice president assumes the president’s responsibilities if he/she is absent and chooses someone to give the “thought for the day.” The secretary completes the meeting minutes sheet during each monthly meeting and reads the last month’s minutes.

“The first leadership experience for many club members is serving as a 4-H officer for their fifth-grade club,” Perkins said, noting middle school officers can come from sixth, seventh or eighth grade. “Working together with fifth-grade teachers, Bartow County 4-H strives to make 4-H club officer leadership experience more meaningful and educational.”

The clubs that elect officers “learn about citizenship, running for office and the process of voting,” Perkins said.

“During the school meetings, youth are able to learn the election process,” she said. “Electing officers is a process that demonstrates the importance of choosing responsible leadership. Those that are elected to this position learn valuable leadership skills.”

At the training, 13 senior 4-H’ers taught the new officers about their specific responsibilities and familiarized them with the opening order of business to be followed at each meeting, Perkins said.

“The enthusiasm of the senior club members helps excite the newly elected officers about 4-H and ultimately encourages them to stay involved beyond the fifth grade,” she said.

After enjoying refreshments and singing some songs, the senior 4-H’ers divided the officers into groups, played an “icebreaker” game and taught them about the duties of their specific office.

Kara Turner from Cass High and Natalie Burrow from Adairsville High taught the president’s training; home-schoolers Sydney Cook and J.D. Paige taught the vice president’s training; and home-schoolers Jacob Paige and Alexis Hurtado taught the secretary training.

Other teen leaders who helped with training were Lydia and Nadia Dick from Cass High, Buck Hicks from Cartersville High and home-schoolers Bethany and Gabriel Craven and Audrey and Luci Paige.

“Our high school students did a wonderful job making this training a success for our younger students,” Perkins said.

Burrow, 17, enjoys being one of the training leaders for the younger members.

“Every year, I always love helping out with the Cloverleaf officer training because I get to help inspire the upcoming leaders and help teach them the basics of leading their school club,” she said. “Plus, becoming an officer when I was in fifth grade is what got me addicted to this wonderful organization.”

The AHS junior said she stressed the importance of presidents setting a good example for their club members.

“With being president in your club comes big responsibilities, so we have to stress that they are the role model for their class, and all the eyes are on them like a fish bowl,” she said. “We show them the proper procedure to lead their club, teach them the 4-H pledge and tell them some key tips to being a good leader for their club.”

The elected officers who attended the training were:

Adairsville Elementary — President Kyden Silverberg, Vice Presidents Ava Lowery and Cheyenne Brack and Secretary Skyla Rowland.

Cartersville Elementary — President Cassidy Murphy and Vice Presidents Bryce Wilson and Andy Garcia.

Clear Creek Elementary — President Mackenzie Cornett, Vice Presidents Brock Slocum and Harley Hannon and Secretary Sarah Smith.

Cloverleaf Elementary — President Caden Lee and Vice Presidents Hunter Lovett and Rylee Declur.

Emerson Elementary — Vice President Jonathan Thompson.

Euharlee Elementary — President Christian Cothran and Vice President Kaylee Tullis.

Excel fifth grade — President Trey Boulier and Vice President Chaunsey Royal.

Hamilton Crossing Elementary — President Alexis Parr and Secretary Shalya Denton.

Home school — President Gus Federico and Vice Presidents Wesley Hughes and Luca Federico.

Kingston Elementary — President Karyme Hernandez, Vice President Kenneth Brown and Secretary Brooklyn Sisk.

Mission Road Elementary — President Hannah Willoughby and Secretary Quintez Borders.

Taylorsville Elementary — President Bailey Sakacsi and Secretary Brody Shiflett.

White Elementary — President Olivia Woods, Vice Presidents Aubrey Herring and Natalie Tucker and Secretary Teagan Leckwold.

Cass Middle School — Vice President Kelsey Sisk.

“This year, we have an outstanding group of students,” Perkins said. “I am excited to see them lead their schools throughout this school year.”

Burrow said she’s “always very impressed with the kids that get elected” every year.

“All of the officers are respectful and have quite the personalities that make you feel better about who is going to lead the nation later on down the road,” she said. “I definitely see lots of potential in these kids and want to see them stay involved in 4-H and in their local communities across the county.”