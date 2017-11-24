An attempted burglary went very wrong for three 20-somethings after they failed to rob an Acworth resident early Monday morning.

According to a Bartow County Sheriff’s Office report: Randon Ray Patterson, 20, of Marietta; Aaron Christopher Davis, 20, of Euharlee; and Nicholas Ryan Southern, 20, of Acworth, went to an Acworth man’s house at 2 a.m. Monday morning.

According to the report, the man heard “loud booms” outside his residence on Swafford Road at 2 a.m. that sounded like someone was trying to break in.

He went outside to see what was happening and saw a Ford truck pulling out of his driveway.

He got in his car to find the truck, and found it at a stop sign at Oak Drive. The Ford Truck, according to the man’s statement, then hit his car on the driver’s side, causing damage to the man’s car.

The man said the people in the Ford truck then got out of the truck, yelled, hit his car and sprayed his window with what seemed to be mace.

They then got back in the truck and kept driving, and the man continued to follow them to Cherry Hill before turning back at Allatoona Shores while on the phone with dispatch.

Police responded to Allatoona Shores and located the Ford truck driven by Patterson. The Acworth man said the three people in the car were the ones who were in his driveway.

There was damage to the truck where it is suspected the Ford hit the Acworth man’s car.

All three were arrested and gave contradictory statements to police when questioned about the incident.

While looking through the truck, police found a cell phone with missed calls and text messages from a woman saying, “Did yall even get any money” and “What all did you get.”

A witness near Oak Drive said the truck hitting the car seemed to be intentional.

Patterson was charged with criminal damage to property and criminal attempt to commit a felony; Davis was charged with probation violation and criminal attempt to commit a felony; and Southern was charged with burglary.