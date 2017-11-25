RANDY PARKER/DTN

Sarah Huffman rehearses for "The Nativity Ballet" to be performed at the Grand Theatre.

Continuing to capture the “magic of Christmas,” a pair of ballets look to inspire and entertain The Grand Theatre’s patrons next month.The Cartersville City Ballet will first grace the venue’s stage with a traditional version of “The Nutcracker,” followed by Steps of Faith Dance Company’s story of Jesus’ birth.

“We are looking forward to the holiday programs coming up at The Grand this year,” said Terri Cox, program director for The Grand Theatre. “There is something special about hosting the same events year after year. The community considers these events a part of their tradition. With dance, music, beautiful costumes and sets, and wonderful stories to tell, ‘The Nutcracker’ and ‘The Nativity’ combine all of the arts.

“Even though these are both dance-focused events, the stories they tell are quite different. ‘The Nutcracker’ is right off the pages of a storybook and takes us into a children’s fantasyland. ‘The Nativity’ tells the Biblical Christmas story and touches our hearts with God’s message of love.”

She continued, “Our audiences are always amazed at the professional level of performance that they can see right here in Cartersville. The Cartersville City Ballet and Steps of Faith each take their students from adorable little lambs and mice and train them to become amazing, accomplished dancers. Seeing these productions bring the magic of Christmas alive ... reminds us that the world is full of hope and beauty.”

“The Nutcracker”



Referring to the experience as “surreal,” Adam Kordecki is looking forward to making his debut performance as Drosselmeyer Friday at 7:30 p.m. As a youth, the Cartersville resident watched his late father, Don, transform yearly into “The Nutcracker” ballet’s mysterious uncle.

“Aside from following in my father’s footsteps, I wanted to play the role of Drosselmeyer because of the mystery that surrounds the character,” Kordecki said. “He comes to the big party to share his magic with everyone, especially his niece, Clara, whom he adores. His tricks and life-size dolls wow the guests throughout the party, but when it’s over, he takes Clara on a truly magical adventure with her beloved Nutcracker Prince. It’s a mystery how he makes it all come together, and it allows the audience to ponder if he’s just a magician or something beyond human.

“I find getting into this role comes naturally for me because I spent so much of [my] childhood watching my dad become this character. As a kid, I spent countless hours in front of the mirror with my father’s cape pretending I was ‘The Great and Mysterious Drosselmeyer.’ I’ve spent years contemplating what I would do if ever given the opportunity to play this role, and I’m excited to see the audience’s reaction to my take on Drosselmeyer.”

Performed locally since the late 1980s, “The Nutcracker” will be presented by the Cartersville City Ballet. Following its opening performance, the ballet will take place Dec. 2 at 2 and 7:30 p.m., and Dec. 3 at 3 p.m.

“I am blessed to be working with an amazing group of talented, strong choreographers and teachers,” said Terri Kayser, artistic director of the Cartersville City Ballet. “Karen Grantham, associate artistic director, and Katie Stull, Youth Ensemble and Junior Company director, as well as Christen Knight, Jill Mroczko, Leslie Parker, Kyri Hayes and Katie Ruth Lowe — we work as a team to create the choreography that brings this ballet to life.

“The Cartersville City Ballet’s presentation of ‘The Nutcracker’ at The Grand Theatre has become an annual holiday tradition for many. [The ballet is] performed by the dancers of the Cartersville City Ballet’s Professional Ensemble, Pre-Professional Company, Senior Company, Junior Company and Youth Ensemble dancers as well as many students from the Cartersville School of Ballet — making a total of 75 dancers performing in this year’s production.”

Along with Kordecki as Drosselmeyer, the ballet’s key performers will include Grace Ries and Anna Grace Trammel as Clara, Calvin Hayes and Paul Rackley as Nutcracker Prince, Christen Knight and Maggie Fields as Sugar Plum Fairy, Anna Matherne and Fields as Dew Drop Fairy, and Hannah Morrison and Hattie Thompson as Mouse Queen.

“Each and every time we present ‘The Nutcracker,’ I am [swept] away with Clara in her magical adventure from the moment the curtain opens till the moment it closes at the end of the ballet,” Kayser said. “Tchaikovsky’s music for this ballet is so beautiful. I don’t think I will ever tire of listening to it. The joy and excitement the ballet brings the performers and the audience reminds me of the happiness everyone deserves.

“... I love the moments when I am backstage during a performance. The backstage perspective is a different experience than from the audience. You see and feel the excitement the dancers are experiencing before going onstage and when they exit. The atmosphere is electric.”

Tickets for “The Nutcracker” are $20 for adults and $17 for students 18 and younger.

“The Nativity Ballet”



Striving to provide audience members a “new perspective on the story of Jesus Christ,” Steps of Faith will present “The Nativity” Dec. 16 at 2 and 7 p.m. and Dec. 17 at 3 p.m.

“Two of our faculty members, Mrs. Christina Weinzetl and Mrs. Jacqueline Carroll, helped rewrite the production last year,” said Julie Reeves, artistic director and owner of Steps of Faith Dance Studio. “We are using this amazing production again after sold-out crowds and audience accolades from last year. This production follows the Biblical storyline from Old Testament prophecy to a foreshadowing of Christ’s sacrifice for us. It has evolved from a 50-minute, one-act show in 2002 to a full-length, two-hour production. The proficiency of our dancers has increased steadily over the years due to their training, and the production elements of lighting and sets is stellar.

“... The plot comes directly from the Scriptures. It resonates with so many due to the fact we are bringing the Word into a visual context. The music we use is highly inspirational as well fully immersing the audience into the time of Christ’s birth.”

Encompassing 115 dancers and actors, “The Nativity” will be led by Emma Mitchell, Abbie Kirkpatrick and Precious Luna as Mary and the angel Gabriel; Milx Barbosa, a professional dancer with The Georgia Ballet, as Joseph; Vini Febus as Jesus; Caroline Stone and Mitchell as Elizabeth; Grace Avera, Kirkpatrick and Luna as The Holy Spirit; Diana Luna and Sarah Huffman as the lead Shepherd; Myah Gabriel, Soteria Walker and AnnaGrace England as the Innkeeper; and Ace England as Little Boy Jesus.

“When we rewrote ‘The Nativity Ballet,’ we wanted to strive to make all the characters relatable to each and every one of us,” said Weinzetl, Steps of Faith’s company director. “We added in such characters that we did not have in the original script, such as Mary’s cousin Elizabeth, Simeon, the prophetess Anna and a few others. We took time to dive into each of these characters, looking at them as real people not just characters from a story.

“The goal was to consider how they would have felt and responded in their situation to help the audience perhaps relate to them differently [than] before when they [read] the story. ‘The Nativity’ is not a cute story we only share at Christmastime. They were real people that once lived on this earth like you and me. And from their lives came Jesus Christ, whom we celebrate daily, not annually. We wanted to bring a raw reality to the story that would resonate with people long after they left the theater.”

Tickets for “The Nativity” cost $17 for adults and $15 for students 18 and younger.

“We hope that they gain a new perspective on the story of Jesus Christ, and of God’s love individually for them,” Reeves said, referring to the ballet’s audience. “I hope also that our community sees an amazing group of artists that are part of the arts community of Cartersville/Bartow County and feel pride in that accomplishment. Our town is like no other.

“One moment I’ll never forget is when I got word that a young girl had been to our show and had immediately asked her dad about who Jesus was, then making the decision to follow him in her dad’s truck after the show. To have that kind of spiritual impact is beyond words.”

For more information or to obtain tickets for the upcoming ballets, individuals need to visit http://thegrandtheatre.org, call 770-386-7343 or drop by The Grand Theatre Ticket Office, 7 N. Wall St. in Cartersville, Monday through Friday from 8 to 11 a.m. and 12:30 to 5 p.m.