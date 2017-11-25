Randy Parker/The Daily Tribune News

Nicole Oderisi is the new adult services coordinator for the Bartow County Library System.

Nicole Oderisi’s love of books, reading and libraries began at a very early age.

The new adult services coordinator for the Bartow County Library System was introduced to the world that would eventually become her career by her grandmother, who started taking her to the library “very early on.”

“My twin sister and I even began volunteering with our grandmother as soon as we could, at the age of 10,” she said. “I started working as a circulation clerk in 2007 and began to seriously consider a career in libraries after graduating college and moving to Athens. Working on the front line in a public library, I realized how much of our time is spent simply helping people, whether they are applying for government assistance or filling out job applications. I really value how I can be of service. In librarianship, especially in public libraries, I found I could combine my love of reading with my love of service, and it became a no-brainer for me. I am very grateful that

I feel so personally connected to my career choice.”

Name: Nicole Oderisi

Age: 28

Occupational title: Adult services coordinator

City of residence: Decatur

Education: Master of Library and Information Science from the University of South Carolina in Columbia and Bachelor of Arts in American studies from The College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia

Family: My longtime partner, Andrew Klein, and I are the proud owners of Scout, a 2½-year-old Belgian Malinois mix rescue dog.



DTN: When did you start working at the Cartersville Public Library, and why did you want to work there?

NO: I started working with the Bartow County Library System in September 2017. I am really excited to be here because I absolutely love working in programming and collection development for adults.

DTN: What are your responsibilities at the library?

NO: My job, at its core, is to make sure that the programs and materials the BCLS offers enrich the lives of Bartow County’s residents. This means getting creative and staying relevant with broad trends in American and local Bartow County culture and offering exciting programs that engage our patrons. I consider one of my major responsibilities at the library is to provide a level of customer service that exceeds our patrons’ expectations. I also hope to encourage in everyone a love of reading. I would also like for our patrons to rethink and reimagine what their library can do for them as far as meeting their information, educational and even recreational needs. We’re so much more than books, and it’s my job to make sure people know that.

DTN: What other libraries have you worked at, and what were your job responsibilities at each of them?

NO: I began at the Williamsburg Regional Library in Virginia as a library page. When I moved to Georgia, I began working at the Athens Regional Library System, where I worked in a variety of roles for just about five years, most recently as the adult services coordinator at the Oconee County Library. My most recent position before joining BCLS was with the Clayton County Library System as their circulation manager.



DTN: What do you enjoy most about your job so far and why, and what do you like least about it so far and why?

NO: My favorite part about being a librarian is meeting the patrons I serve and developing relationships. Admittedly, I can come off as pretty chatty and pretty nosy, too, but I love learning about their lives, what we have in common and what they are interested in. It’s really a joy. The people of Cartersville are really wonderful, and I’ve enjoyed getting to know many of them. It’s tough to answer what my least-favorite part of my new position with the Bartow County Library System is, but I’d have to say it’s the separation from the youth services department. They have their own wing on their own floor, and I really miss hearing storytime songs and rhymes and the sounds of children learning to love and use the library like I did many years ago.



DTN: What do you think is/are the best thing(s) about the Cartersville Public Library?

NO: One of the best things about this library is the building itself. It’s beautiful and clean, with lots of space. Many of the staff have been here quite a while and are very knowledgeable, which I really appreciate as I’m still getting acclimated to a new environment. The library is situated in beautiful Cartersville. I love the downtown and its setting in the foothills of the mountains. The leaves changing this fall made the commute totally worth it.



DTN: What kinds of changes would you like to see occur in the library system in the next five years?

NO: I want to make sure the library continuously changes, as our community does. It’s hard to say what will happen in the next five years, but I hope more and more of Bartow County’s residents will discover the value of having a library card, especially the online downloadable collections we are working so hard to curate.



DTN: How would you describe yourself in three words?

NO: If I only have to pick three words, I’m going with personable because I love to meet new people, energetic and a dog-lover.



DTN: If you could visit any period or event in the past, what would you choose and why?

NO: That’s such a great question. I am a huge history buff, especially when it comes to Colonial American history. I’d love to visit Philadelphia at the turn of the American Revolution. And then I’d like to quickly come back to the present day to enjoy the fruits of the Founding

Fathers’ labor.



DTN: What is something people would be surprised to know about you?

NO: My father emigrated from Florence, Italy, in 1986 and has maintained his Italian citizenship, so I’m also a citizen of Italy, though I can only speak and read just a little bit of Italian.



DTN: What would the title of your autobiography be and why?

NO: “Everything I Need to Know About People, I Learned from Working in a Public Library” or maybe it would be “Legally, I Am Not Able to Answer That Question.”



DTN: Do you have a bucket list, and if so, what is the one thing you most look forward to accomplishing?

NO: I don’t exactly have a bucket list, but I would love to travel before settling down and having kids. I hope to one day fly into Seattle and drive down the Pacific Coast to Los Angeles.



DTN: What is your favorite book, and why is it your favorite?

NO: I have many, many favorite books, but my favorite nonfiction authors are Michael Pollan, Bill Bryson and David McCullough. The latter is a renowned historian of American history; the other two have such engaging writing styles that bring together history with science, psychology, biology, you name it, and make for really enjoyable reading or listening. As far as classic literature, I love John Steinbeck. His writing style is direct and really approachable. Every once in a while, I challenge myself with a tough piece of literature, but I did enough of that in college. I really enjoy cheesy Regency romances, nonfiction and biographies.