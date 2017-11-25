RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

As Booth Western Art Museum Education Program Coordinator Mersia Martin, back left, looks on, Booth Outreach Coordinator Ashley Rader points to an aspect of Tessalyn Reyes’, right, painting “Pointillist Landscape” at the Kids Cowboy Up! art reception in the Borderlands Gallery at The Booth. The exhibit, which runs through Dec. 31, highlights the works of young artists from the Boys and Girls Club of Bartow County and the Hands of Christ After School Programs. Buy photo

In its 14th year, the Booth Western Art Museum’s Kids Cowboy Up! Outreach Program is continuing to “foster a love and appreciation for the arts” among Bartow’s youth.

On display in the venue’s Borderlands Gallery through Dec. 31, the “Kids Cowboy Up!” exhibit showcases 76 pieces of art created by students enrolled at the Hands of Christ After School Program and the Boys & Girls Clubs’ Cartersville Unit.

“The Booth museum is such an asset to Cartersville, and involving the children at such a young age fosters not only their creativity but their sense of community as well,” said Jean Dudley, director of Hands of Christ’s First Presbyterian Church of Cartersville site. “... The Hands of Christ program is extremely grateful to Mersia Martin and all the staff of the Booth museum for hosting our tours, art lessons and this exhibit, which the students look forward to every year.”

The exhibit’s works of art were made during the museum’s Kids Cowboy Up! Outreach Program, which consisted of a combination of on-site activities and, when possible, visits to the Cartersville museum.

“The program began in 2004 and mirrors the growth of the Boys & Girls Club of Bartow County and Hands of Christ After School Program,” said Martin, coordinator for the Booth’s education programs. “The program was designed to give back to the community and to foster a love and appreciation for the arts. We pride ourselves in bringing art education to local children and to provide exposure to our new and temporary exhibitions.

“It’s amazing to watch the transformation in kids who have a love for art. There have been several children who take what they learn in our program and continue practicing at home. Some kids have expressed a desire [to] pursue a career in the arts and to continue their education through college. Many of them have participated since primary school. We enjoy watching students grow in concept and execution every year.”

Unlike the Boys & Girls Clubs, the Hands of Christ program — which serves kindergartners to fifth-graders at First Presbyterian Church of Cartersville and sixth- through 12-graders at Douglas Street United Methodist Church — has access to transportation, enabling students to visit the museum throughout the school year. Hands-on sessions at both organizations correlate to works in the Booth, with some activities highlighting a theme or an artistic technique.

“Students involved in the outreach program have a [chance] to learn about artists and their work featured in the Booth Western Art Museum,” Martin said. “Children study the artwork and examine technique, composition and application of different artistic mediums. Kids also have the opportunity to learn about the museum’s permanent collection and Western American culture and history. These lessons culminate with the annual ‘Kids Cowboy Up!’ exhibition where children can see their artwork on display in a professional museum setting.

“This exhibition features a total of 76 pieces of artwork by 71 young artists. Of the 76 pieces of art, 37 were created by 28 members of the Boys & Girls Club of Bartow County and 39 were created by 43 members of the Hands of Christ After School Program. Students utilized a variety of mediums in the exhibition — colored pencil, collage, mixed media, watercolor, oil pastel, acrylic, relief prints and papier-mâché.”

For Gordon Gilley, chief professional officer for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bartow County, the Kids Cowboy Up! program helps build the students’ self-esteem and artistic skills.

“This long-standing partnership is one of the highlights of our program at the Cartersville Unit,” Gilley said. “Hundreds of club members have enjoyed and benefited from the tutelage and expertise of professional artists and volunteers over the past 10 plus years. Through this collaborative, club members are afforded the much needed opportunity of self expression, skill enhancement and recognition.

“Every single session is complete with fun, fellowship and learning. Perhaps one of the most tangible results is our club’s recognition on a national level from BGCA [Boys & Girls Clubs of America] for our fine arts program. We’ve not only [experienced] tremendous recognition for several of our individual artists, but we’ve won the ‘Fine Arts — Program of the Year’ for the state of Georgia three times in the past 10 years. The state has 35 organizations, 125 clubs [and] 150,000 children.”

Located at 501 Museum Drive in Cartersville, the Booth is known worldwide for its extensive collection of contemporary Western art. The 120,000-square-foot museum, which became an Affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution in 2006, offers a variety of exhibit spaces, some of which include the Civil War gallery; Sculpture Court; a presidential gallery; the “Picturing America” photography gallery; and the interactive children’s gallery, Sagebrush Ranch.

“‘Kids Cowboy Up!’ is a special exhibition that fosters creativity in our local youth,” said Patty Petrey Dees, director of education for the Booth museum. “We encourage the public to tour the exhibit and personally witness the work produced by talented, young artists in our own backyard. We hope this exhibition inspires community support of the project and the importance of art in fostering creativity in the lives of us all.”

For more information about the “Kids Cowboy Up!” exhibit, call the museum at 770-387-1300 or visit http://boothmuseum.org.