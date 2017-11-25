RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Whoever thinks today’s young people can’t relate to their grandparents’ generation wasn’t at Maple Ridge Health Care Center Tuesday.

A group of 15 Bartow County 4-H’ers — mostly high school students but a few middle schoolers — took time out of their Thanksgiving break this week to play bingo with and give prizes to 19 residents who filled the activity room at the Cartersville nursing home.

The residents eagerly anticipate their visit from the young people every year “because we know that they’re coming right before Thanksgiving,” Activities Director Nola Hall said.

“They know they’re going to leave with a lot of loot,” she said, laughing. “They just have a great time.”

But even more important than the loot was the time the 4-H’ers spent talking with and getting to know the seniors.

“They’re such sweet kids,” Hall said. “They’re wonderful kids, very caring, always very attentive. They’re really good with the residents and sometimes they’ll stick around and sing to them. They help me roll them to and from [the activities room] and set up the bingo, and they’re just a really great bunch of kids. We’re just so fortunate to have them come and be with us every year.”

4-H agent Kim Payne and Allison Perkins agreed with Hall’s assessment of their 4-H’ers.

“The kids are just wonderful,” Payne said. “They just love everybody. That’s one thing about 4-H. The kids learn that they can give back to the community and do things that are fun. They all have such big hearts. They care so much about everybody and everything. They’re just such a good group of kids.”

“Giving up [part of] Thanksgiving break, time when you get to sleep in and have all the great luxuries of not waking up early, it’s really something to see them come out and give their time and talents and watch the residents’ faces light up when they have the young people around to kind of help them and just be a lively spirit,” Perkins said. “It really makes me feel happy to know such great kids.”

As home-schooled senior Jacob Paige called out bingo numbers, the teens helped the residents search their cards to see if they had the right number.

When the chorus of “bingos” began ringing out, a couple of 4-H’ers would deliver the winners’ prizes — a bag filled with goodies or a stuffed toy — that were donated by the club members.

“I think [the prizes] are cute,” resident Hazel Jean Coyle said, noting she was having “a wonderful time.” “I loved the little stuffed toys.”

Billy Gowens, who also was having a good time, said he liked playing bingo with the 4-H’ers, and as for the prizes, “I like that, too.”

The enjoyment definitely wasn’t one-sided. The club members were as happy to be there as the residents were to have them there.

“I look forward to this every year,” said home-schooled eighth-grader Audrey Paige, 14, who helped Ms. Coyle with her bingo cards. “I just like to come and help out with them. It’s nice to be able to help them. It’s a lot of fun for me and for them.”

Audrey, a four-year 4-H’er who was visiting Maple Ridge for the second time, said she thinks the residents enjoyed the club members’ visit.

“They just like to come see young faces,” she said.

Jackson Capes, 15, made his first trip to the nursing home since joining 4-H 1½ years ago.

“My mom told me about it, and it sounded interesting, so I decided to try it out,” the home-schooled freshman said.

Hall said 4-H members have been making their annual Thanksgiving visit since 1998, her first year at Maple Ridge.

The former 4-H agent called her and asked if his kids could visit the residents as a community service project, and after he left, Payne and Perkins came in and picked up where he left off, she said.

“The 4-H Club has been so dedicated,” she said. “Every year, they come out and play bingo with the residents, which is their favorite activity.”

Payne said the group keeps coming back year after year “just because the kids love it so much.”

“We think it’s great that the kids and the older people can get together, and they get to know each other,” she said. “Our kids look forward to seeing certain people every year. They can build like a little bond even, too. And they just love hanging out with the residents here.”

Home-schooled freshman Gabriel Craven, 15, is one of those who’s built a bond with one of the residents. He’s played bingo with Gowens for three years now.

“I always help the same person,” the six-year 4-H’er said. “It’s nice to help the elderly people, and this is very fun to do.”