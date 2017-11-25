Christmases of yesteryear will take center stage as Red Top Mountain State Park presents one of its “well-loved” events Dec. 2.

Centered around the venue’s Vaughan 1800s log cabin, behind the old Park Office, Christmas at the Cabin will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Along with pictures with Santa until 2 p.m., the offering will feature live music and pioneer crafts and games.

“My favorite part of the event is getting ready for it,” said Hannah Warner, interpretive ranger for Red Top Mountain State Park. “I get phone calls from Santa himself. I will spend a few hours with volunteers decorating the cabin, and it feels like I have stepped into the 1800s and am getting my own cabin ready for Christmas. … The day of the event is also very exciting. We all anticipate Santa’s arrival and [putting] the finishing touches on the cabin, making sure everything is in its place.

“The line for Santa forms early and I love chatting with the families and children, talking about what they hope for this year. And, of course, it is absolutely magical when Santa arrives. Visiting Santa is a tradition for many families, but this opportunity is unique because of the setting in an authentic log cabin, next to a real fire, with music playing in the background.”

She continued, “We have repeat guests every year, and of course new faces as well. It is a well-loved event by the community because the cabin, which [is] closed during normal park hours, is opened up and truly comes to life with the spirit of Christmas. Santa, of course, is the main attraction, but the additional activities like crafts, games and music are a big draw.”

As Warner noted, one of the event’s highlights will be the opportunity for children to visit with Santa Arthur, portrayed by Arthur Heller. For photographs, patrons are urged to bring their own cameras.

“It’s a unique setting,” said Heller, who will be joined by his wife, Nancy, as Mrs. Claus. “It’s a country, old-time-type setting. … I think the best thing is feeling [the children’s] enthusiasm and how happy they are to be there. … They are expressing a wish, and they feel like they are going to accomplish a goal of getting their Christmas gift by talking to Santa.

“[I enjoy how] the kids keep coming back over and over again. … There [are] three kids that came 10 years ago, and they come to see me every year there. I saw them grow up all that period of time. To see them grow from [ages] 8, 10 [and] 12 to adults almost, that’s a pretty rewarding-type situation.”

For more information about Christmas at the Cabin, call 770-975-0055 or visit http://gastateparks.org/RedTopMountain. To attend the free event at 50 Lodge Road S.E., Acworth, individuals will need to obtain an annual pass or purchase a $5 daily ParkPass to display in each vehicle.