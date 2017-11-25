Bartow County’s four high school marching bands have wrapped up a season that included hardware and heartache.

Woodland High School’s band brought home two grand championships and an armload of first-place trophies this fall while the Adairsville High band suffered the loss of one of its percussionists, Larry Gardner, who was walking to school to meet his fellow musicians for a competition in early October when he was hit by a car and killed.

Cass and Cartersville high schools’ bands also won some trophies in their two competitions this fall.

Woodland High School



The Woodland Wildcat Marching Band — led on field by three drum majors, senior Carah Camron, junior Banta SeSay and sophomore Jennifer Mendoza — won grand championships at the two competitions it attended this season, the Yellow Jacket Classic Competition at Rockmart High School on Oct. 21 and the Old South Marching Festival and Competition at Newnan High School on Nov. 4.

The 235-member band, along with Cass High’s band, was supposed to compete in the Creekview Classic at Creekview High School on Oct. 28, but the contest was canceled due to rain.

At the Yellow Jacket competition, the Wildcats won first place Open Class Band, Highest Overall Music, first place Overall Color Guard and Grand Champion Band, receiving the highest overall score, regardless of class.

For Old South, the band earned first place Overall Drumline and Overall Color Guard; Highest Overall Music, Visual and Effect Scores, regardless of class; and Grand Champion Band.

“The band did a wonderful job in performances throughout the season,” Director of Bands Eric Willoughby said. “The band’s field show this year was a slight departure from the styles and

emotions we typically express. In addition to responding well to some changes in our marching style, the band also stepped up to the challenge of more demanding music.”

One of the band’s numbers this year was from a “very well-recognized orchestral work, ‘Four Scottish Dances’ by Malcolm Arnold,” the director said.

“The technical complexities of this arrangement were well beyond the difficulty of anything we have ever asked the students to learn in the past,” he said. “The students not only embraced the challenge, they wowed many audiences and judges, one judge writing on their evaluation sheet, ‘Honestly, this is one of the best field bands I have ever heard.’”

Willoughby said his favorite part of the marching season was the final rehearsal before the band’s first competition.

“The students ran through their show after a long rehearsal and, with no audience, performed with tremendous spirit and passion,” he said. “I was so impressed with their effort, even without an audience.”



Adairsville High School

The 98-member Marching Tiger band and color guard competed in the Armuchee Invitational Marching Festival at Armuchee High School in Rome on Sept. 23 and the Warrior Invitational Tournament of Bands at Gordon Central High School in Calhoun on Oct. 21.

Led on field by head drum major Natalie Stone, a senior, and assistant drum major Sierra Fritz, a junior, the band received superior ratings for the band, percussion and drum major; an excellent rating for the color guard; first in Class 2A for drum major and percussion; and first place band in Class 2A at Armuchee and Gordon Central and also was named Reserve Grand Champion (second-place band overall, regardless of class) at Armuchee.

“The AHS Marching Tigers now have an ‘undefeated record’ in Class 2A dating back to 2016, having won first place in class at all competitions in both 2016 and 2017,” Director of Bands Dr. Kerry Bryant said. “Obviously, the judges think the marching band is pretty special. They have beaten all the bands of similar size — Class 2A — that they have encountered for two years running now. They have also beaten quite a few bands that are larger, some much larger — Open Class — which is also an amazing accomplishment. All that success is a testament to the band’s hard work and amazing work ethic.”

The band was scheduled to perform at a competition in Carrollton on Oct. 7 but immediately canceled after hearing about Gardner’s death.

“The untimely and tragic death of a dearly beloved band member, senior percussionist Larry Gardner, was, of course, a huge blow to the band,” Bryant said. “Larry was just not your average band member. He was vivacious, witty, bigger than life and a friend to all.”

Most bands, the director said, would let something so devastating “knock them down, and [they’d] probably never really get over it.”

“Instead, the amazing heart and spirit of the Marching Tigers came through,” he said. “We not only got back on our feet but went on to continue the winning tradition the band has established. Thanks to the incredible strength and character Larry’s family showed the band in the wake of his death, the band kids took that cue and made our performances ‘one to win for Larry.’ It was what Larry would have wanted. ‘Live like Larry’ became our motto, and the band did just that with great success, like Larry would want.”

“Seeing the show blossom” was the season’s high point for Bryant.

“It is very much like building a complicated model,” he said. “It starts out very basic, and as the weeks progress through band camp, start of football season, then into band contests, the show gets added to, tweaked and developed. The final competitive show, at Gordon Central on Oct. 21, was definitely the epitome.”

Cass High School

Led by Band Director Megan Pruitt, the 110-member marching band competed in two contests this season: the Super Bowl of Sound at Central-Carroll High School on Oct. 7 and the Yellow Jacket Classic at Rockmart High School on Oct. 21. A third and final competition at Creekview High was canceled due to weather.

The band, conducted on field by drum majors Logan Hall and Candice Simmons, received second place band and percussion and third place drum major and guard in Class AAA at Central-Carroll and second place band, percussion and drum major in Class AAA at Rockmart.

“I was extremely proud of the way they performed this season,” Pruitt said. “The students pushed themselves to improve each week, and their hard work paid off at the competitions.”

Placing for the first time in Class AAA was the highlight of the competition season for Pruitt.

“While placing is not my ultimate goal as an educator, it is an important element of the activity for the students,” she said. “The seniors and leadership provided great energy and encouragement this season as we worked to place for the first time in AAA. The look on the students’ faces and the excitement when they placed for the first time in AAA at the Super Bowl of Sound was such a memorable experience for everyone.”

Cartersville High School

The 104-member Purple Hurricane Marching Band received high marks at the Northwest Georgia Marching Band Championship at Cass High on Sept. 30 and the Peach State Marching Festival at Barron Stadium in Rome on Oct. 28.

Led on field for the second year by junior drum major Keane Whittenburg, the band earned a superior rating for drum major and excellent ratings for band, color guard and percussion at the Cass contest and superior ratings for band, percussion and drum major and an excellent rating for color guard at Peach State, where it took third place in Class AAA.

“The band really progressed well with our competition show over a short period of time,” Band Director Bob Steelnack said. “We put three productions on the field this year — a pregame package, and our football pop show went on over band camp, and our contest show with 47 sets went on later. Our students put their all into developing the comp show, and we were really able to get it to a high level considering the time we were able to put into it.”

This year’s band focus has been on “bringing a variety of shows and styles to Weinman Stadium on Friday nights” to support the high school and community, “and I feel that our members have done a fantastic job of making Friday nights in Cartersville even more special as a result,” the director added.

“Seeing the growth of our leadership group and the students as a whole” was the pinnacle of the season for Steelnack.

“And I’m proud of the variety of music we have brought to our shows,” he said.