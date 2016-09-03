Cass comeback comes up short

JEFF GAMMONS/The Daily Tribune News

The Cass High football team was riding high after its 34-0 win over county rival Adairsville in the opener.

However, the Colonels were brought back down a bit Friday night at Doug Cochran Stadium as Sonoraville edged Cass by a score of 28-25.

“They did a good job. They made plays and we didn’t,” Cass head coach Bobby Hughes said. “[We can take from the game] a realization that you can’t just show up. We haven’t developed into a team that can just show up.”

The Colonels came back after trailing by two scores in the first half to take a halftime lead. However, they then fell behind in the second half and could not claw their way back a second time.

Two big plays in the first half did the damage to put Cass (1-1) behind by a score of 14-3 two minutes into the second quarter. Sonoraville quarterback Patrick Moore completed just two of his eight passing attempts in the first half. However, one was a 70-yard touchdown pass on the first play on offense for the Phoenix and one went for a 56-yard touchdown on the first play of Sonoraville’s possession to open up the second quarter.

Cass came back and took the lead with two touchdowns on the Colonels’ last two drives of the first half. The first touchdown came with just under six minutes left in the first half after a three-play, 35-yard drive off a fumble recovered by Marvin Bellamy. Brett Gaddy found Terry Berdin on a 13-yard completion for the score.

The second Cass touchdown came with 1:40 to go in the first half off a seven-play, 45-yard drive. Derrick Maxwell scored from 21 yards out to cap the drive. He finished with 10 carries for 49 yards in the first half and 14 carries for 82 yards in the game. After failing on a two-point conversion on the first touchdown, Gaddy found Ian Whittington for a nice pitch and catch for a two-point conversion on the second touchdown to give the Colonels a 17-14 lead at halftime.

The damage could have been worse, though, as Cass scored just 10 points off of three turnovers that placed the Colonels inside the Sonoraville red zone. The first Sonoraville turnover came in the first quarter when Jacob Wilson ripped the ball from a Sonoraville ballcarrier and Eathan Mitchell recovered. Mitchell recovered the ball at the Phoenix 15-yard line, but Cass’s ensuing possession stalled and resulted in a missed 28-yard field goal.

Cass then forced a turnover on Sonoraville’s very next possession when Macland Shay stepped in front of a short route near the Phoenix sideline, picked off the pass and ran it back 28 yards to the Sonoraville 5. Three chances from the five resulted in no yards and Cass had to settle for a 22-yard field goal, which Anthony Robledo connected on to make the score 7-3 in favor of the Phoenix.

The Third forced turnover by the Cass defense came five minutes later when Bellamy picked up a loose ball and returned it 20 yards. This time, Cass was able to punch it in from the Sonoraville 10 on three plays.

However, Hughes was hoping to score more than 10 points off the three forced turnovers. Cass ran 37 plays to Sonoraville’s 21 plays in the first half, but could not create more separation than the three-point lead at halftime.

“They were sending a lot of people from different angles, which we knew they were going to do to try to create some chaos. It did for a little bit, but then we got it under control,” Hughes said of Cass’ stalled drives in the red zone. “But when you get three turnovers, you’ve got to do more with it and score more than 10 points.”

The first half would prove to have more scoring opportunities for the Colonels than the second as Sonoraville running back Tristan Key ate up much of the clock on the ground game in the final two stanzas. After Key ran for one yard on five carries in the first half, he ran for 88 yards on 22 carries in the second. Sonoraville ran 30 plays to Cass’ 21 in the second half.

“When they tried to lean on us, we have to match that force,” Hughes said. “They controlled the clock and the line of scrimmage.”

Sonoraville would score a touchdown to take the lead on a five-play, 72-yard drive with five minutes left in the third quarter on a Key 35-yard run around the right side of the Cass defense.

Sonoraville then took a 28-17 lead to begin the fourth quarter on a nine-play, 72-yard drive, capped by a Key 2-yard touchdown.

Cass meanwhile, was unsuccessful in its first four possessions of the second half, punting the first three times and throwing an interception the fourth.

The Colonels did make it interesting in the waning minutes, though. A 10-play, 72-yard drive, highlighted by a 36-yard catch from Laizon West in which he ripped the ball away from the Sonoraville defender at the 1-yard line set up a Gaddy 1-yard score. Gaddy then found Berdin in the end zone for the two-point conversion to make the score 28-25.

“He’s our go-to guy and our leader,” Hughes said of the play by West. “He kept fighting and Terry made several big plays today—a two-point conversion when we had to have it, a big touchdown when we had to have it. Those things are great to build on.”

Robledo tried an onside kick with 1:15 left in the contest, but Sonoraville recovered before running out the clock.

In addition to Maxwell’s strong game, West had three receptions for 60 yards; Berdin had three carries for 24 yards, two receptions for 16 yards, one touchdown and a two-point conversion. Defensively, linebacker Tripp Breeden led the way with nine tackles.

Cass will return to action next week and begin region play at Woodland.