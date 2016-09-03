Model’s speed too much for Adairsville

Adairsville was handed a loss for the third time in as many weeks on Friday night in Rome, falling to the Model Blue Demons, 51-21.

“They’re a great football team,” Adairsville head coach Eric Bishop said. “That’s why they’re ranked No. 8 in their division. They’re a very fast team and it showed.”

The Tigers would once again find that their prey was just a little too fast to catch. Senior quarterback Eldridge sped away from the Tigers’ defense on just Model’s second play from scrimmage, running for a 34-yard touchdown after an Adairsville fumble.

Adairsville would be gashed by the Blue Demons’ speedy rushing attack several more times, notably in the form of a second 30-yard plus touchdown from Kyler Eldridge, as well as a 52-yard touchdown from senior running back Chris Dublin.

Adairsville’s offense fumbled the ball away on two separate occasions, while having to recover two additional fumbles. Senior quarterback Roger Redd finished the night going 11-for-21 for 234 yards, two touchdowns, but also threw three interceptions, including a pick-six.

Most of those yards, and both of those touchdowns, came from two plays: a 70-yard touchdown to junior running back Travon Branch near the end of the first quarter and a 67-yard touchdown to junior wide receiver Ethan Belcher.

“We have eight first-time starters on both offense and defense,” Bishop said. “This is a young team that is three games into the season and now has three games of learning behind them.”

The Tigers were able to put up their most points of the young season, 21. The defense showed promise with a nice pass breakup coming from free safety Bryce Burgess to start the second quarter, a big run stuff in the third quarter from free safety Eli Brittian, and a sack from defensive end Devon Isaac.

The Tigers will be looking to turn this gained experience into their first win of the season as they take on Ringgold at home on the 16th.