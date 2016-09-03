Woodland falls to Rockmart

Early mistakes put Woodland (0-2) in the hole early, but there was no quit in this team.

They fought back hard, giving the host, Rockmart, everything they could handle in the last two quarters Friday night, eventually falling by a score of 37-12.

After going in at halftime down 24-0, Woodland’s defense came out hard and fast in the third quarter, quickly capitalizing on an interception by Emmanuel Jones. Jones raced 40 yards for the Wildcats’ first score of the night at the 8:33 mark in the third quarter.

The next score came on a 5-yard run by KJ Combs with 6:05 left in the game.

This score was set up by two huge runs by Alex Quintero, who broke to the outside for gains of 15 yards or more on consecutive carries.

There were several workhorses for the Wildcats, including Justice Carter and Ant Lester.

Woodland will open region play in its game next week at home against Cass.