Beasley hosts hoops tourney at Adairsville

Vic Beasley is prepping for his second NFL season with the Atlanta Falcons, but the former Adairsville Tiger took some time Saturday to come back home and reconnect with his first sporting love at the second annual Vic Beasley Basketball Tournament.

“I love basketball,” Beasley said. “It’s my favorite sport and I just wanted to give back to my community. I know a lot of guys around the area that love playing ball and I played ball with a lot of guys around this area and I just wanted to give them something, you know, to fight for.”

Beasley played three years of basketball at Adairsville, but Saturday he was on the sideline, rocking a clean pair of red, black and white LeBrons—Falcons colors—as he watched his North Georgia Heat team take down a team of Adairsville alumni, 56-50, in the final.

Players came from Bartow and surrounding counties, and the talent level was reasonably high. The Heat threw down some monster dunks on their way to a comeback victory in the final.

“Rome, Floyd County, Bartow County,” Beasley said. “I think that was it, but I plan to help this thing grow over the next couple years and make it a big event in the coming years.”

The games started early in the morning, and didn’t wrap up until after 7 p.m. at Adairsville’s gym.

For Beasley, facing what might be the biggest year of his football career so far—“It’s a go year for me,” he said after moving to outside linebacker in the offseason—the day was a break, a chance to come back home and see familiar faces.

“I’m just glad it was a great event,” Beasley said. “A lot of people came out and showed their faces and it turned out great. I appreciate everybody who supported this event and I look forward to it next year.”