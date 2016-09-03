Week 2 notebook: Dominant D, passing attack contribute to rout

JEFF GAMMONS/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Cartersville defensive end Darian Poellnitz (41) and outside linebacker Trevor Lowe (4) converge on Calhoun quarterback Baylon Spector during Cartersville’s 56-0 win at Phil Reeve Stadium Friday. Buy photo

View album

View gallery

DOMINATING DEFENSE — It’s tough for a defense to get any recognition after a game in which their offense puts up 49 points, but Cartersville’s defense definitely deserves some after the Canes’ 56-0 pasting of Calhoun Friday.

Cartersville held the Yellow Jackets to just 72 yards overall. Calhoun managed just three plays of 10 yards or longer, with none of those coming in the second half, when the Canes held their opposition to three yards. Total.

“We just practiced hard during the week,” cornerback Trey Creamer said. “We had a game plan coming in.”

Cartersville forced Calhoun to go three-and-out on their first four possessions, by which time the Canes already had a 21-0 lead.

Torrian Scrutchins had a big game on the defensive line, while Sean Holton led the team with five tackles and Xavior Coaxum broke up two passes to go with his two tackles as a safety.

The defense even added a touchdown of their own in the second half when Trase Fezzia returned an interception for a touchdown.

We’ll leave you with one final stat that should illustrate Cartersville’s dominance: Calhoun punted more times (11) than they ran plays in Canes territory (10).

PENALTY PROBLEMS — The one blemish on Cartersville’s performance was their penalties. The Canes rang up 10, for 74 yards, with the infractions coming on a variety of false starts, personal fouls and holds.

“We had some penalties that set us back,” head coach Joey King said. “You’ve got to be more disciplined.”

Not many of the penalties actually hurt the Canes, as they would go on to score on most of those drives anyway. The big one was probably a personal foul early in the second half that pushed Cartersville into a second-and-22 and eventually forced a punt, but the Canes were up 35-0 by that point already.

Still, this could be something that would hurt the Canes in closer games.

REAL DEAL — I’m going to point out something that everybody in Cartersville already knows, but yesterday was my first time watching Trevor Lawrence in live game action, and he’s really, really good.

The No. 1 recruit in the country usually had plenty of time to throw against Calhoun, and he carved the Yellow Jackets up.

The Canes got yards in the passing game in a bunch of different ways—screens, play-action, deep balls—and no matter what was asked of him, Lawrence put the ball on the spot.

On the first play of the game, he went deep for E.J. Turner in the end zone, and just overthrew him, with the ball bouncing off a diving Turner’s hands.

Lawrence would go on to hit Avery Showell over the middle for a 44-yard touchdown on the next play, and his only other noticeable mistake came later in the first half, with an interception coming on another overthrow.

Regardless of his college prospects, having a quarterback like Lawrence who can make every throw really opens the field for a high school offense, and it showed last night.