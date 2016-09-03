Sunday Standouts: Creamer, Canes make statement in Calhoun

JEFF GAMMONS/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

It was a rough week for three of the four Bartow County high school football teams, but for Cartersville, Friday night could not have gone much better.

The Canes made a statement with their 56-0 win over fellow northwest Georgia powerhouse Calhoun. No. 1-ranked Cartersville is now 2-0 and has two more games before entering region play.

In other Bartow County-Gordon County action, Cass took a 28-25 loss to Sonoraville at Doug Cochran Stadium. The Colonels came back from an 11-point deficit to lead at halftime, but then could not make a second comeback after falling behind 28-17 in the fourth quarter.

The Colonels fall to 1-1 on the season as they enter region play.

Adairsville is now in its bye week, and the Tigers will regroup before their subregion crossover game at home against Ringgold on Sept. 16. Adairsville is 0-3 after taking a 51-21 loss to Model Friday night on the road.

Woodland also fell on the road in a nonregion game Friday night, losing by a score of 37-12 to Rockmart.

While three of the county’s teams took losses, three also put up their early-season high in points, providing several standout performances.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Trey Creamer — Cartersville

Trey Creamer is a playmaker, and playmakers don’t need many touches to put points on the board.

Creamer scored four touchdowns on just nine touches Friday, accounting for half of Cartersville’s touchdowns by scoring on runs of 14, 13 and two yards in the first half and a four-yard run in the second.

The first touchdown was a highlight-reel play, as Creamer stumbled going through the hole but recovered to juke a Calhoun defender out of his shoes and sprint easily to the corner of the end zone.

All told, the back finished with six carries for 50 yards and four scores, along with three catches for 29 yards and a tackle and a pass defensed as a cornerback as Cartersville recorded a shutout.

SUNDAY STANDOUTS

Trevor Lawrence — Cartersville (2)

The No. 1 recruit in the class of 2018 did everything in the passing game and then some on Friday night, finishing 21-32 for 348 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.

Lawrence hit a few big throws down the field—including one down the middle for 44 yards to JKobe Orr—but did most of his work in the short and intermediate passing game.

Quick screens to the outside receivers and pop passes to Avery Showell after play-action were there all day for the Canes, but Lawrence also got the chance to show off his arm on some deep out routes.

He also added four carries for 24 yards, and his passing line would have looked even better if not for five dropped passes by his receivers.

Avery Showell — Cartersville (2)

Showell was named player of the week in Week 1 after flying around the field against Allatoona, but he stood out on offense Friday against Calhoun.

Showell scored on the second play of the game against the Yellow Jackets, catching a short pass and spinning off a defender on his way to a 44-yard score.

The Canes continued to gash Calhoun on quick play-action passes to Showell, which means he had plenty more chances to make plays in space.

Overall, he would finish with five catches for 71 yards and add another touchdown later in the first half on a fade route from six yards out. Showell also recorded a tackle and knocked down a pass in the backfield on defense.

Trase Fezzia — Cartersville

Fezzia returned to the field Friday after missing Cartersville’s opener, and it looked like he didn’t miss the time off.

Fezzia’s first catch was good for 24 yards on a wide receiver screen, and then he went on to score two touchdowns in less than two minutes in the second half.

First came another wide receiver screen that he took 37 yards for a score, and then he stepped in front of a Baylon Spector pass on defense and returned it 20 yards to the house on Calhoun’s next drive.

That touchdown capped the scoring for Cartersville, and capped a triumphant return for Fezzia.

Antoine Jefferson — Cartersville

The lone returning starter at receiver for the Canes provided a consistent target for Lawrence, as Jefferson compiled six receptions for 80 yards.

He caught two passes for his game-long of 19 yards.

He reeled in two consecutive passes for a combined 35 yards on one drive to put the Canes at the Calhoun 6-yard line, where they would score on the next play.

He also handled punt return duties and put forth a 26-yard return into Calhoun territory in the first half, setting up a Cartersville scoring drive.

Travon Branch and Ethan Belcher — Adairsville

The Tigers had two big plays, accounting for 14 of their 21 points in Friday’s loss to Model.

One was a 70-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Roger Redd to Travon Branch.

The other was a 67-yard touchdown reception by junior wide receiver Ethan Belcher.

Both are emerging as much-needed playmakers for the Tigers in the early going of the season.

Cass Backs

Cass totalled 133 rushing yards in Friday’s game, but it was both the pass-catching and running attack that made Cass’ backfield productive against Sonoraville.

Derrick Maxwell, Laizon West and Terry Berdin combined for 119 yards on 18 carries with a touchdown rushing.

Maxwell led the charge with 14 carries for 81 yards, including a 21-yard touchdown.

Receiving, West led the way with three receptions for 60 yards, while Berdin added two for 16 yards and a touchdown, and a two-point conversion.

West made the play of the game for the Colonels. Down by 11 in the fourth quarter, he reeled in a 36-yard reception down to the Sonoraville 1.

The 5-foot-6 West outleaped the defensive back and wrestled the ball away, giving the Colonels a chance to score on their next play to trim the lead to a one-possession game with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, giving his team a chance at the comeback.

Emmanuel Jones — Woodland

Jones has been moved to linebacker after starting the season at defensive end to allow his athleticism to make more of an impact in space.

He took advantage of that opportunity Friday night.

He picked off a Rockmart pass and returned it 40 yards for the Wildcats’ first score of the night at the 8:33 mark in the third quarter.

—The Daily Tribune News staffers Andrew Houghton and Jason Greenberg contributed to this report.