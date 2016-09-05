College fall sports kick off seasons

RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS, FILE

Fall sports are now in full swing in colleges across the country and Bartow County athletes are well-represented. Bree Cole, Jaison Morning and Troy Hickom were all impressive in making season debuts at Jacksonville State’s cross country meet.

Several Bartow soccer players also saw their first college action, while Katie O’Connor re-established her role as a weapon for Western Carolina’s volleyball team.

CROSS COUNTRY

Bree Cole (Jacksonville State Fr., Cartersville) — Cole placed 74th out of 160 runners total and third on her team with a time of 16:29.4 in the 4K race at the Struts Cross County meet Friday at Jacksonville State.

Spencer Fields (Rhodes So., Kingston native) — Fields placed 14th overall and first on his team Saturday with a time of 15:41.3 in the Belmont Opener, featuring seven Division I programs. His team placed first out of three in the non-Division I category.

Roger Herrera (Reinhardt Sr., Cartersville) — Herrera placed 18th out of 37 runners with a time of 23:37.17 in the 6K Reinhardt XC Invitational. His team placed first in the meet.

Troy Hickom (Clayton State Sr., Cartersville) — Hickom placed 19th overall and second on his team with a time of 15:59.5 in the men’s 5K at the Jacksonville State Struts Cross County meet Friday. The event featured several Division I programs, including Auburn.

Jaison Morning (Valdosta State So., Cass) — Morning led the way for Valdosta State with a 16:00.2 in the 5K Struts Cross County meet Friday at Jacksonville State. He placed 21st overall out of 138 competitors.

SOCCER

Madison Bennett (North Greenville Fr., Woodland) — Bennett came off the bench and played 48 minutes in her collegiate debut against Chowan Friday. North Greenville won by a score of 1-0.

Emily Moore (Charleston Southern Sr., Woodland) — Moore has played in all five of Charleston Southern’s games this season, starting one. She took two shots, one on goal, in a 2-0 win over Jacksonville on Aug. 21.

Kurt Moore (Birmingham Southern Fr., Euharlee native) — Moore earned his first collegiate start in a 9-0 win over Louisiana College Monday. He spent 70:38 in the net as the team’s goalkeeper to help earn the shutout.

Haley Pittman (Life Fr., Adairsville) — Just four months after helping lead the Lady Tigers to the Class 3A state quarterfinals, Pittman has started her first four college games at forward for Life University and took two shots on goal against Bryan College on Aug. 31.

Cody West (Duquesne Jr., Cass) — West started, played all 99 minutes and put both of his shots on goal in his team’s opener against Saint Francis Aug. 26. He then played all 90 minutes as a defender in Duquesne’s 1-0 loss at Kentucky on Aug. 30.

VOLLEYBALL

Katie O’Connor (Western Carolina Jr., Cartersville) — O’Connor has played in each set for Western Carolina this season and has 43 kills in seven matches so far, as the Catamounts are 3-4 to begin the season. O’Connor had 11 kills in the opener against UAB on Aug. 26.

Sydney Sumners (Shorter So., Adairsville) — Sumners saw action and recorded an assist and a dig in a match against Newberry College Friday.