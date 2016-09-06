Cartersville volleyball sweeps region opener; Lady Colonels earn first region win since 2013; Lady Tigers fall

The Cartersville High volleyball team opened up region play Tuesday just how it would have liked, with straight-set sweeps of both of the Lady Canes’ matches.

Cartersville took down Central, Carrollton in the first match by scores of 25-13 and 25-7, and beat host Cedartown in its second match by scores of 25-20 and 25-16.

Jayla Delgado recorded six aces for the Canes against Central, while Lauren Wenzell added six kills.

They will be back in action Thursday night at the Storm Center in nonregion matches against Rockmart and North Paulding.

Cartersville is now 10-6 on the year.

Cass splits region openers

The Cass High volleyball began region play with a split of two matches at home Tuesday.

The Lady Colonels took down Paulding County in straight sets by scores of 25-14 and 25-13. They then lost to Kell in two sets by scores of 25-14 and 25-20.

Cass is now 3-10 on the year and already has two more wins than it has had in the past two seasons combined. The region win Tuesday also is the first one for the Lady Colonels since 2013.

Tigers fall in close sets

The Adairsville High volleyball team found itself on the wrong side of a couple of close sets Tuesday at Ringgold, ultimately handing the Lady Tigers two losses against Ringgold and LaFayette.

Adairsville fell to LaFayette by scores of 25-23 and 25-19, before losing to Ringgold by scores of 25-23 and 25-22.

Adairsville will next play on Sept. 13 in region matches against Calhoun and Sonoraville.