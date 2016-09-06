Lady Wildcats volleyball drops first two region matches

JEFF GAMMONS/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Woodland setter Kalia Henry pushes the ball over the net during a match Tuesday against East Paulding at Woodland High. Henry had six kills and six assists in the match.

The Woodland Lady Wildcats volleyball team started their region schedule with two tough losses Tuesday, falling to East Paulding 25-19, 12-25, 19-25 and to Villa Rica, 14-25, 21-25.

“It took us about five sets until we started playing hard, or as hard as we should be,” Woodland coach David Condon said. “That’s just on us not coming out and executing as well as we needed to.”

Even though Condon wasn’t satisfied, his team started off well, taking the first set from a quality East Paulding team.

Senior Kalia Henry had four kills, three assists and two aces in the set, leading her team in each category.

“Kalia Henry is our setter, senior setter, she’s one of our captains,” Condon said. “She always does a good job hustling her butt off.”

Henry would go on to finish with six kills and six assists in the match, but East Paulding overwhelmed the Lady ’Cats (10-14, 0-2) in the next two sets to take the win.

Woodland also started off their second match against Villa Rica well, taking a 7-3 lead in the first set, but would give it all back.

The Lady ’Cats, with their back against the wall after Villa Rica’s first-set win, stormed back in the second. Big hitter Madilyn Tuplin recorded her first three kills of the evening, and Ansley Flowers chipped in with two and an ace.

Henry stayed on her game, distributing five assists, but it wasn’t enough against a 15-4-1 Villa Rica team.

“We finished very well, especially the second set against Villa Rica,” Condon said. “That was very encouraging.”

Woodland will play next on Thursday, taking on Calhoun and Model at Calhoun. They won’t play again in their region until Sept. 20, when they face Hiram and local rival Cass at home.