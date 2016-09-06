Woodland softball loses to Lassiter

JEFF GAMMONS/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Woodland's Audrey Morris makes a catch in the outfield during a game against Lassiter Tuesday at home. Morris went 4-for-4 at the plate in the game.

Woodland (7-8, 3-4) gave up eight runs over the last two innings to let Lassiter turn a close game into a nonregion loss, as the Lady Trojans prevailed Tuesday, 15-6.

The Lady ’Cats made 10 errors in the game, four in those last two innings, and also gave up 14 hits to Lassiter, who jumped out to a 7-0 lead after two-and-a-half innings against Woodland starter Jordan Duck.

Duck pitched all seven innings for Woodland, but only three of the 15 runs she allowed were earned, thanks to her defense’s struggles.

The Lady ’Cats started to claw back in the middle innings, scoring two in the fourth when both Audrey Morris and Madgie Robinson scored on wild pitches.

Morris, hitting ninth for Woodland, was a perfect 4-for-4 and scored twice.

She also played a big part in their four-run fourth, singling to load the bases before Bella Carnes was hit by a pitch to force in a run and Caroline Higdon smashed a three-run triple.

They couldn’t quite complete the comeback, though. With Higdon, as the tying run just 90 feet away, Duck grounded out to shortstop, and the Lady ’Cats would get no closer, as Lassiter resumed their offensive assault over the last two innings.

Higdon’s three RBIs led Woodland, while Jamison Kilgo and Skylar Chappell each had two hits.

The Lady ’Cats will have a chance to get back up to .500 today, as they play Carrollton at home at 5:30 p.m.