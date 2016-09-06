Collum homers, Lady Tigers fall to Calhoun

The Calhoun High softball team is loaded this season, and has started out the season with an 18-1 record and an undefeated 9-0 in region play.

Unfortunately for Adairsville, Calhoun was the opponent Tuesday as the Lady Tigers fell by a score of 13-1 in four innings on the road.

Calhoun scored six in the first, four in the second and three runs in the third. The damage was compounded by seven Adairsville errors.

Adairsville did strike for one run in the fourth inning when Emily Collum hit a solo home run, her second in as many games. She was the only Lady Tiger to reach base in the game.

Adairsville is now 6-8 overall and 3-5 in Region 6-AAA. The Lady Tigers will return to action Thursday at Bremen.