Cass, Woodland narrowly fall to top-10 region foes

Arianna Mustin pitched a gem, allowing one run on four hits in a complete game, but Kell was just a little better in a 1-0 Cass loss Wednesday at Cass High.

Kell is undefeated and in first place in Region 7-AAAAA. The Lady Longhorns are ranked No. 7 in Class 5A.

Still, Cass nearly pulled the upset, but could not push a run across. Sierrah Gani had the lone hit for the Lady Colonels as she hit a double in the third inning that advanced Maggie Collum to third base after Collum walked.

Mustin also reached third base when she walked, advanced on a groundout and stole third with two outs in the fourth inning.

However, despite Cass putting four other runners in scoring position, the Colonels could not push across a run.

Kell finally broke through in the sixth inning with a run on a triple and a single.

Cass is now 4-10 overall and 2-5 in region play. The next game for the Lady Colonels will be today at home against Woodland.

Lady ’Cats fall to No. 10 Carrollton

The Woodland High softball team held its own against No. 10-ranked Carrollton, holding the Lady Trojans scoreless through four innings.

However, Carrollton eventually broke through with a five-run fifth inning, handing the Lady Wildcats (7-9, 3-5) a 7-1 region loss Wednesday ar Woodland High.

Sarah Baynard was strong in the circle for Woodland, holding Carrollton without a hit through four innings, despite three Woodland errors. However, it was the fourth error of the game for Woodland that would prove costly, as the miscue with one out in the fourth set Carrollton’s rally in motion. The Lady Trojans would go on to score three unearned runs in the frame and two earned runs to take a 5-0 lead.

Carrollton added another run in the top of the sixth and another in the seventh.

Although Woodland came back with one in the bottom of the seventh when Brittney Cox singled and later scored, it would not be enough to take down Carrollton.

Madgie Robinson was the leading hitter for Woodland with two singles.

The Lady ’Cats will return to action today at Cass.