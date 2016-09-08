Menu

Cass volleyball wins two in quad match

Cass volleyball had an impressive performance Thursday, beating Model and sweeping Woodland but losing a close match to Calhoun.

The Lady Colonels waxed Model, 25-11, in their first set of the day, but lost the second set, 23-25, and had to eke out a close victory in the deciding third set by an identical, if reversed, score of 25-23.

Cass then lost to Calhoun in the middle match, 20-25, 25-17, 23-25, before sweeping county rival Woodland in two close sets, 25-23, 25-19.

Kyler Trouten recorded nine kills and seven aces for the Lady Colonels on the day, while Sam Shellhorse chipped in with four kills and three blocks.

