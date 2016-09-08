Cass beats ’Cats for big region win

The Cass Lady Colonels softball team took an important region win over county rival Woodland, 6-4, Thursday night.

Cass (5-10, 3-5) scored all of their runs in the first two innings against Woodland (7-10, 3-6) and held on to their lead late to leapfrog the Lady ’Cats in the region standings.

“We finished the game, that’s what we’ve got to do,” Cass coach Greg Hight said. “If we finish games, we’re fine.”

The Lady Colonels scored twice in the bottom of the first when Sarah Moore hit an RBI ground ball and Alexia Najarro reached on an error to score another run.

Woodland got a run back in the second when Morgan Bailey singled home Jordan Duck, but Cass continued their onslaught in the bottom of the inning.

Hope Elrod singled to score Brittnee Mayer, before Sarah Fox doubled home Sierrah Gani and Moore brought home both Elrod and Fox with a two-run double.

“They were ready to play, we weren’t,” Woodland coach Colman Roberts said.

Moore had three RBIs for the Lady Colonels, while Elrod had two hits and scored twice and Fox recorded three hits with a run and an RBI.

Up 6-1, Cass pitcher Arianna Mustin cruised until the sixth, while Woodland hurler Sarah Baynard settled down and matched her.

In the top of the sixth, two walks and a hit by pitch loaded the bases for the Lady ’Cats with no outs against Mustin. Skylar Chappell hit a sacrifice fly to left to score one run, and Mustin walked the next batter to load the bases again.

With just one out, Hight came out to check on his struggling pitcher, but left her in.

Hight’s trust looked misplaced after Baynard, the next hitter, helped her cause by plating two with a single to bring Woodland back to within 6-4, but Mustin got a comebacker for the second out from Jamison Kilgo and, with the tying run on second, got Madgie Robinson to ground out to Najarro at second.

“She told me she had it,” Hight said about his mound visit with Mustin. “I trust them. She said she had it and she was going to get out of it and she got out of it.”

The seventh inning didn’t come easily for the Lady Colonels either, as two errors by Fox put runners on first and third, but center fielder Hope Elrod ran down a line drive off the bat of Chappell in deep right-center to end the game.

Chappell and Bailey each had two hits to lead Woodland.

With just six region games left for Cass and only five for Woodland, the game was hugely important in determining region standings and, potentially, who’ll head to the region tournament at the end of the regular season.

“It was one of those games we had to win and 6-4 is a win,” Hight said. “We jumped on them early and last time we did that we didn’t hold on to it, but this time we did.”

Woodland will play today, taking on Calvary Day and Tift County at Lowndes at 5 and 7 p.m., respectively, while Cass will play Saturday at the One Pitch tournament.