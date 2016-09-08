Excel takes down Darlington

Hannah Lee and Taylor Gibson combined to allow no earned runs, while Gibson and Rachel Parrott each drove in two runs as the Lady Eagles defeated Darlington Thursday at Excel Christian Academy by a score of 8-2.

Excel put the game away early with six runs in the first.

Whitney Harris scored on a passed ball. Parrott drove in the next two runs with a double to left field. Gibson drove in another with her double during the next at bat.

Landry McCollum then singled, one of her two hits in the game, to score a fifth run. The sixth run came when Kalli Beth Scheff scored from third on a throw to another base.

The Lady Eagles stayed hot in the second inning, scoring two more runs on a sacrifice fly by Parrott and a groundout.

Excel’s defense lagged behind the offense in the game, as the Lady Eagles made five errors, which is how Darlington scored its two runs in the fifth.

However, Lee did not allow any runs in her four innings. She struck out five and allowed just two hits and two walks.

Gibson pitched the final three frames and allowed only the two unearned runs on five hits and no walks with three strikeouts.

Standouts at the plate included Aliza Baker, who had two hits and two runs scored in the game, and Lee, who went 1-for-2 with two walks.

Excel is now 6-8 overall and will play another nonregion game Monday at Model.