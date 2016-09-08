Hannah Todd’s pitching performance spoiled in consecutive games

JASON GREENBERG/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Cartersville senior Hannah Todd winds up for a pitch during a game against Central, Carrollton Thursday at home. Todd threw eight innings, allowing no runs on four hits with eight strikeouts, but took the loss as the Lady Canes were shut out for the third time in four games.

Cartersville senior Hannah Todd pitched eight innings Thursday at the Cartersville Baseball and Softball Complex, allowing only the one runner placed on second base in the international tiebreaker to score in the eighth.

It was the second consecutive game Todd has allowed no runs through seven and just the one planted runner in the eighth to score. Tuesday was also the second consecutive game her performance was spoiled by a 1-0 loss.

It is the third time in the last four games the Lady Canes have been shut out.

After facing Mississippi commit Ava Tillman and Cedartown Tuesday, Cartersville fell to Central Florida commit Emily Williams and Central, Carrollton Thursday. Central is second in the Region 5-AAAA standings and Cedartown is third.

Williams had 14 strikeouts in the game Thursday, 13 of which came swinging, often on riseballs above the zone. Todd tried to keep pace with eight strikeouts, and was able to match zeros with Williams through seven.

It was in the top of the eighth when Central would push the eventual winning run across on a two-out, bloop single over the second baseman’s head to score the runner from second. Todd had previously kept that runner on second base with two strikeouts before a walk and the bloop single. Central’s hit in the eighth was just the fourth against Todd in the game.

Todd also was the lone Cane to get a hit off Williams. The hit came on a sacrifice bunt attempt in the fourth in which she beat the throw to first for a single. That would be the last time the Lady Canes had a runner in scoring position until the eighth inning.

In the eighth, Cartersville could not advance the runner that was placed on second in the international tiebreaker as two bunt attempts were popped up to the catcher for outs. The game would end on a strikeout with the tying run in scoring position and Todd in the on-deck circle.



While Cartersville’s North Carolina commit did not get any run support, there was some strong defense behind her pitching effort. Madison McKinney made an impressive lunging grab on a hard-hit line drive to third base before throwing to first for a double play in the fifth inning. Later, it was freshman shortstop Cio Seigler’s turn when she made a backhanded stop on a groundball in the hole and threw out the runner at first base with two outs and the go-ahead run on third base in the sixth.

Despite the defensive effort, the lack of scoring drops Cartersville to 5-9 on the year and 2-5 in region play.

The Lady Canes will not have much time to dwell on the loss as they jump right back into action today for a tournament at North Cobb High.