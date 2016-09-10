Finishing strong: Cass closes on 31-0 run to edge rival Woodland

Jeff Gammons/The Daily Tribune News Jeff Gammons/The Daily Tribune News Buy photo

View gallery The Cass High School student section was all smiles after celebrating a touchdown at Woodland Friday night.

Laizon West created some separation for himself and gave his team some separation going into halftime.

West’s 71-yard touchdown catch less than two minutes before the break re-established some stability and gave the Cass Colonels (2-1, 1-0) a 14-7 lead in a game they would win going away, 31-7, over county rival Woodland (0-3, 0-1) Friday.

“It was just something we saw earlier and we didn’t have the right field position to take a shot at it,” Cass coach Bobby Hughes said about West’s big play. “We felt like we could formation them and maybe put us in a position to take a couple shots and we were able to do that.”

Woodland took a 7-0 lead early after Cass’ Cameron Battle fumbled a short kickoff to open the game. The kicker, Brycen Kellet, pounced on the loose ball to set the Wildcats up at Cass’ 40-yard line.

The Colonels scored four plays later, when Alex Quintero took a pitch 32 yards to the house on fourth-and-2.

Cass marched down to Woodland’s 11-yard line on its next drive, but a false start pushed them back and Anthony Robledo missed a 33-yard field goal attempt that appeared to be partially deflected.

The Colonels’ defensive line started to assert themselves, but another special teams mistake by Cass gave Woodland more good field position when Cameron Gonyea dropped a punt and the Wildcats recovered.

Woodland couldn’t do anything with the good fortune, but another good punt by Kellet pinned the Colonels at their own eight.

It was on Woodland’s next possession when Cass finally broke through. Two passes from Brody Williams to Cedric Lacey moved the Wildcats into Cass territory, but Chance Scrutchins sacked a scrambling Williams and jarred the ball loose.

Cass’ star linebacker Tripp Breeden picked the ball up and rumbled 60 yards for a touchdown. Robledo’s extra point tied the game at 7.

But Woodland’s defense held firm for most of the first half, an encouraging sign for a young team.

“Early on we eliminated more mistakes,” Wildcats’ coach Tony Plott said. “We didn’t make quite as many mistakes as we had in the past, that’s a sign of growth for us. They’re young kids and they’re starting to grow up a little bit.”

But with under two minutes to go until halftime, West’s big play would finally break Woodland.

It was also set up by a good defensive play by Scrutchins. A 23-yard run and a 15-yard gain on a screen pass by Justice Carter had Woodland at the Colonels five-yard line.

Kellet made a 22-yard field goal, but it was negated by an illegal formation penalty. His next try, from 27 yards, was blocked by Scrutchins and two plays later, West outsprinted the safety and hauled in Brett Gaddy’s pass for a 14-7 lead.

That play came with just 1:24 left in the half, and Cass, with momentum, nearly extended its lead before the half was over after forcing Woodland into a quick three-and-out. On the last play of the half, Gaddy fired deep for Devin Pritchett, and the senior wideout made the snag and broke a few tackles before finally being pushed out at the three-yard line.

Woodland had one more chance to get back into the game after receiving the second-half kickoff, but after a 64-yard run by Ant Lester and a facemask penalty put the Wildcats at the Cass 8-yard line, they went nowhere and Kellet missed a 24-yard field goal.

“There are three phases of the game: offense, defense and special teams, and they’re all important,” Plott said.

The game would actually stay close for a while longer. Robledo made a 38-yard field goal, but Cass was still only ahead 17-7 going into the fourth.

But Gaddy would lead touchdown drives on each of the Colonels’ first two possessions in the last quarter, first finding Pritchett for a 17-yard touchdown on a slant route and then tossing a quick swing pass for a 27-yard touchdown to Terry Berdin to put the game away.

“That’s a step in the right direction,” Hughes said. “We’re 1-0 in region, that’s where we wanted to be.”

West had six carries for 51 yards and three catches for 87 and a touchdown. Pritchett caught three balls for 74 yards and a score, while Cass’ bruising running back Derrick Maxwell ran 10 times for 77 yards and caught one pass for eight.

“Their linebackers, I didn’t feel like they could tackle me,” Maxwell said. “Just cuts that we do in practice … and keeping our legs moving and pushing, so that’s all I did.”

Breeden recorded seven tackles and a sack to go along with his touchdown return for the Colonels.

For Woodland, Carter finished with 53 total yards, while Lester had a bit of a star turn in the second half, running five times and racking up 128 yards.

Emmanuel Jones had seven tackles and several big hits for the Wildcats.

It might have been a step in the right direction for a young Woodland team, but this game had a more tangible result for a Cass team looking to make the playoffs. They dealt with a county rival and got their first region win, but they’re not done.

“We want to enjoy this one tonight,” Hughes said. “We have a 12 o’clock rule and then at midnight we have to start getting ready for Hiram.”

Cass will take on the Hornets next week at home, while Woodland travels to Villa Rica. Both games are at 7:30 p.m.