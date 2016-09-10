Cartersville blanks Class 7A Westlake to extend state-leading winning streak to 18 games

Jeff Gammons/The Daily Tribune News

It does not matter what classification the Cartersville High football team steps up to play against, the Canes are one of the premier teams in the state.

Cartersville proved that Friday night at Weinman Stadium as the Canes recorded their state-leading 18th consecutive win and the defense pitched a second straight shutout to beat a talented 7A Westlake team by a score of 31-0.

“I want a W. We work to get that W. Our kids fight to get that W, and we got it tonight,” head coach Joey King said of the game. “Defensively, our guys were in some tough situations tonight. We held them down in the red zone and on the goal line. Offensively, I thought we responded pretty well. We scored 31 points. I can’t complain about that.”

Cartersville outgained Westlake 346-167 for the game, while the defense forced two turnovers and made two goal line stands—one in the first half with Westlake at the goal line and threatening to tie the score at 7-apiece, and another in the third quarter to keep the shutout intact. Senior linebacker Sean Holton forced the fumble at the 1-yard line on the Canes’ goal line stop in the second half and Grant Harris recovered. Holton finished with a team-leading nine tackles, four solo, with a pass breakup.

“We take very much pride in our defense. We bowed our back and didn’t let them score. That’s how we do,” Holton said. “They were very, very fast. If they beat you to the edge, they could have taken off. Our defense was able to stop them. We had the better athletes tonight.

“We just try to replicate state champion defense. That’s what we practice to do every day and that’s what we’re working towards.”

In the first half, Darian Poellnitz forced and recovered a fumble with Westlake driving in Cartersville territory. The Canes recorded three sacks in the game, one by Carson Murray, his third sack in the last two games. Cartersville also was able to get their hands on Westlake passes or hit receivers when the ball arrived, as Xavior Coaxum and Bradley Kirk each broke up two passes.

“For our defense to keep them out of there, that’s huge,” King said.

Offensively, quarterback Trevor Lawrence had another impressive performance, going 18-for-26 for 295 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Lawrence spread the ball to seven different targets in the game. Antoine Jefferson had five receptions for 90 yards; Avery Showell had five for 51; T.J. Horton had two for 50; and running back Trey Creamer had three for 39.

In fact, it was the screen game with Creamer that got the Canes off to a strong start. On the first play of the game, Lawrence hit Creamer for a 21-yard gain, followed by a 35-yard reception by Jefferson and a 2-yard touchdown run by Creamer to score just two minutes into the game.

“We have to do that early,” King said of the screens. “We threw a screen the first play of the game. They have Jaden Hunter, a five-star cat coming off the edge. One time we would have had a big play, but he knocked it up in the air and a d-linemen intercepted it. That’s just athletes making plays, but we tried to slow them down right from the get-go.”

After a couple of interceptions in which the Canes’ defense held on Westlake’s ensuing possession, Cartersville was able to get into field goal range for a 27-yard boot by Jonathan Cruz to take a 10-0 lead with just under four minutes remaining in the half. The 10-play, 88-yard drive came after a goal line stand and was aided by three Westlake penalties for 42 yards, including an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, a pass interference, and a roughing the kicker call after Cruz’s initial 41-yard field goal missed.

Westlake had 13 penalties for 147 yards, including two unsportsmanlike conducts and two roughing the kicker/passer calls. Cartersville, for its part, had eight penalties for 90 yards in the game.

“They did [have some penalties]. We had more than we should have had. I thought our guys let the chippiness go a little too far,” King said. “You can only push somebody’s button so many times, but I’m not happy with the way our guys responded in certain situations. So we’re going to address those personal fouls on Monday.”

The Canes would tack on a touchdown on their next possession to make the halftime score 17-0, after a four-play, 67-yard drive reached pay dirt on a 33-yard touchdown pass from Lawrence to JKobe Orr in which Orr leaped over the cornerback in the end zone and pulled down the catch. Horton had a 35-yard reception on a third-and-11 the play prior.

“They’re doing a good job,” King said of his receivers. “I still don’t feel like we’re as good as we can be. We still had some busts in some critical situations. But we’re making some big catches and they’re starting to get these things figured out.”

Lawrence came out on fire on the first drive of the second half. He went 5-for-5 on Cartersville's first possession of the third quarter for 56 yards and one run for 16 yards and a first down, culminating in a 2-yard pass out of the heavy set to defensive end-turned-fullback Poellnitz. Lawrence would go 7-for-8 in the second half for 110 yards and two touchdowns.

“Just some things that we saw, we talked about those,” King said of Lawrence’s hot start to the second half. “He felt good about them, so we called them and he executed them. It’s easy when you can do that.”

Cartersville would score again with 8:54 remaining in the game on a 39-yard post route to Showell to give the game a final of 31-0.

Cartersville is now 3-0 against three preseason top-10 ranked teams in three different classifications, but King said the real work is still ahead for his team.

“A couple of things that stick out in my mind, we had a fourth down and went for it on offense and didn’t get it. We had a bust the play before it that we should have had a first down on,” King said. “There’s still a good bit of sloppiness out there that we have to clean up. We’re a long ways from being the football team I want us to be right now. With that said, we’re still a pretty good football team right now.”

The Canes will line up against Hapeville Charter next week at home.