6 runs in 2 innings earns Lady Tigers region win

The Adairsville High softball team was held scoreless through four innings Thursday at Bremen.

However, with five hits in the first four frames, the Lady Tigers were on the precipice of an offensive explosion.

That explosion came in the fifth and sixth when Adairsville put up six runs in the two innings, and despite three runs from Bremen in the bottom of the seventh, the Lady Tigers were able to hold on by a score of 6-5. Adairsville registered 14 hits in the game, getting on the scoreboard in the fifth when Breaanna Wilson and Emily Collum led off with consecutive singles. Both runners would come around to score on Bailey Robinson’s double to left field.

The Lady Tigers then really came out of their shell in the sixth, putting up four singles by Natalie Burrow, Makayla Tanner, Wilson and Collum; followed by two-out RBI doubles by Havyn Isaac and Robinson.

Robinson finished the game going 2-for-4 with two doubles and drove in four of Adairsville’s six runs.

In the circle, Loren Harris was able to pitch around three Adairsville fielding errors, throwing a complete game while allowing four earned runs on 12 hits with no walks and four strikeouts. She also went 2-for-4 at the plate with a double.

Collum had two hits from her leadoff spot in the order, including a triple, and she scored two runs. Morgan DeBoard, Burrow and Wilson each added two hits as well.

The win was an important one as the Lady Tigers are now 4-5 in region play, sitting in fifth place and within three games of the No. 2 team, Sonoraville.

Bremen had previously defeated Adairsville 9-0 in five innings at AHS, and the win could be a sign of improvement for the Lady Tigers, who now sit at 7-8 overall heading into their next game Thursday at home against Haralson County.