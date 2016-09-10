Lady Canes take 2

The Cartersville High volleball team won both of its matches Thursday night at the Storm Center, taking down Rockmart in two sets and prevailing over North Paulding in three.

Cartersville defeated Rockmart by scores of 25-21 and 25-14. Nedu Evans had four kills; Elsa Evans had two kills and three blocks; Catie Heilman had four kills; Lauren Wenzell had four kills and an ace; Grace Hunter had four aces and three kills; Anna Mathis added eight digs; and Kameron Hendrix had 17 assists.

The Lady Canes then battled it out with North Paulding in the second match of the day. Long rallies and aggressive serving proved tough for both teams, but Cartersville came out on top after taking the lead in set three. Standout players included: Jayla Delgado with nine digs; Lauren Wenzell with two kills and eight aces; Rebekah Stevens with four kills; Catie Heilman with five kills and an ace; Anna Mathis with seven digs; Grace Hunter with two kills and five aces; and Kameron Hendrix with 14 assists.

Cartersville is now 17-6 on the year and will return to region play Tuesday with home matches against Troup and Chapel Hill.